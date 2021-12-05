Iconic north Essex jam makers invited to Downing Street

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Scott Goodfellow joint managing director of Tiptree on board the Tiptree Bus at Number 10 Downing Street - Credit: Chloe McGrath

An Essex jam making institution has showcased its food to the prime minister following an invitation to Downing Street to showcase British food and drink.

Wilkin & Sons, who create the famous Tiptree jams, was one of 12 British food and drink businesses invited to the event as they have been exporting since they began preserving in 1885.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped onto the Tiptree open air bus to speak with joint managing director Scott Goodfellow about the challenges of opportunities of exporting British products and reflected on their last meeting in Japan where they had met at a British Fair Trade.

Mr Goodfellow said: "It was an honour to take our Tiptree Bus to 10 Downing Street and to be a part of this British food and drink festival.

The Tiptree bus was invited to 10 Downing Street - Credit: Matt Ling

"We enjoyed taking some of our Tiptree festive treats to Downing Street, such as Christmas scones and festive Christmas pudding rum fizz cocktails, as well as tasty mince pies from Tiptree Patisserie."

The small team based in Essex enjoys seeing people share on social media where they have enjoyed their mini pots of Tiptree jam and marmalade all over the world.

The Wilkin family have been farming at Tiptree, Essex, since 1757, and making quality preserves since 1885.

The first batch of strawberry jam was sold to a merchant in Australia, and exporting has remained an important part of the business ever since.

They grow a wide range of traditional English fruits and use them to make conserves, condiments, and other treats in their nut-free factory by the farm.

They received their first Royal Warrant from George V in 1911, and remain Royal Warrant holders as purveyors of Tiptree Products to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Their products can be found in over 60 countries across the world, and are available in retailers, hotels and airlines.