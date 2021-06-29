20-year-old boat builder sets up shop at Pinmill
- Credit: TOM CURTIS
A 20-year-old who "learned to walk on a boat" is keeping family traditions alive as he launches a boat building business on the banks of a Suffolk river.
Tom Curtis is taking his first steps as a shipwright, as he has started a business building traditional wooden sailing boats at Pinmill.
"I've been around boats pretty much my whole life," he said. "I mean, I learned to walk on a boat.
"My dad has owned a little boat yard in Pinmill for quite a long time, so I've always been interested in them."
Mr Curtis completed a four year apprenticeship at the Pioneer Sailing Trust in Brightlingsea before starting his own business.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "A lot of the skills used are exactly the same as were used 200-300 years ago.
"For example, at the moment I'm building a 12ft clinker dinghy for a customer and the way it's built really goes back to the Vikings and it's still one of the best ways of doing it.
Most Read
- 1 Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks
- 2 Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail
- 3 Mapped: New data reveals Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex
- 4 Mobile hairdresser stole £3,000 from vulnerable customer
- 5 Ipswich complete signing of Salford keeper Hladky
- 6 Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?
- 7 'True country boy' who loved life on the land dies aged 79
- 8 Ipswich Town close in on two more signings
- 9 Town boss Cook unlikely to appoint assistant manager ahead of new season
- 10 Row over plans for new cafe and entrance to park
"It hasn't really changed that much over time.
"The biggest problem we get as shipwrights is that we are running out of wood. Foresting isn't really a thing anymore and it is a struggle to find good quality wood."
The work Mr Curtis undertakes includes building completely new boats and repairing older vessels.
He said: "In a lot of the really traditional stuff we try to use as little glue as possible and ideally we'd use none at all.
"It's all held together using copper rivets and mechanical or friction joints."
These techniques were used to build vessels such as Thames barges and fishing smacks, which used to be crucial to life in Suffolk.
Now, these vessels are still being built but for leisure rather than industry.
"Thames barges where the lorries of their day," he said. "Without Thames barges, we wouldn't have been fed.
"There's a lot of racing that happens with smacks on the East Coast now, so they're mainly being built as private yachts for private owners now."
Mr Curtis said he was one of just a few shipwrights in East Anglia.
"I can count the amount of shipwrights I know on my hand," he said. "There's definitely not as many people as there should be doing it.
"There's far more work for the shipwrights than there are shipwrights to do the work at the minute.
"It is sort of dying. It's getting a bit worrying.
"Keeping the skill and passing it on is a good thing. I'd definitely like to set up a bit of my own yard at some point and maybe get some of my own apprentices."