The government's newly-launched food strategy has received a muted welcome from the region's top farmers.

Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) Suffolk branch chairman Andrew Blenkiron - director of the Euston Estate near Thetford - suggested that much of the plan - outlined earlier this week - was a rehash of policies already in place.

"Is it really a strategy if all you do is hash a few things that are already happening together and big it up?" he said.

Glenn Buckingham - who farms at Framsden, near Debenham - added that the strategy did not go far enough in promoting a localised food system.





The report states that the UK has "a high degree of food security", producing 60% by value of the food it needs and more lamb and liquid milk than is consumed here.

"This strong domestic production, balanced with international trade, contributes to a diverse and resilient UK food supply," the strategy says. "Our aim is that farmers will broadly maintain domestic production at current levels as we deliver our climate and environmental goals."

While farmers have welcomed a commitment to retain homegrown food production - after previous complaints that this was not being given the same weight as environmental concerns - the white paper has already come under fire for failing to deal with the pressing issue of soaring costs and food inflation.

"Of course I welcome any positive intervention in our sector and it is very pleasing that the document mentions that food production will be core to a nations resilience," said Mr Blenkiron. But this followed "too many years" with a "single-minded focus" on the environment, he added.

"What we need now is to ensure that they help us deliver on this to produce high quality climate friendly food while protecting our animal welfare and environmental standards - not an easy balance but one that farmers are enthusiastic to find," he said.

Clacton farmer Guy Smith - who was until recently Red Tractor crops sector chairman - called for more concrete measures to back up the slight policy shift.

"What I never see in these policy proposals is an accompanying impact assessment. The direction of travel in recent years has been to incentivise farmers to take land out of production through stewardship schemes but it was never clear what impact that would have on things like UK food self sufficiency and farm income," he said.

"Now as world events bring food production into sharp focus we witness a recognition in Westminster that we need to be careful we don’t ignore food production but again I can’t see the homework being done to ground this apparent shift in thinking."

Mr Blenkiron also welcomed the announcement of grants to help innovative investment - but pointed out that this had been talked about since 2018 during the Health and Harmony consultation on removing farmers' key subsidy - the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

Similarly, the document contained an already-stated promise of seasonal labour to help the industry - while 10k extra visas had yet to be granted, he pointed out. This was "too little, too late" for many people and their crops, he feared.

"You can see examples around the region where crops haven’t been able to be harvested or even planted as a result of lack of labour," he said, adding that there had been a "significant" reduction in the planting of some crops.

He welcomed support for the horticulture sector, but unless retailers paid growers enough to produce fruit and vegetables there was no incentive to grow them, he pointed out.

"This is probably one of the most significant challenges that we face - covering our increased costs of production while ticking all of the boxes of the environment and carbon is massive."

He also welcomed a promise to invest in helping food producers to export, but questioned whether enough would be put in compared to that of other countries.

A consultation on a public sector food and catering policy - with a target that at least half the spending should be on locally produced food or food produced to higher environmental standards - was welcome, he said. However, he felt that it was a goal he had heard too many times.

He was critical of a section on reducing barriers and red tape, suggesting that it was unlikely to come to pass. The aim of cutting waste and encouraging healthier and more sustainable eating was "amazing", he added, but he feared the public might get fed up of being told what to do - suggesting this might be why food tsar Henry Dimbleby's original National Food Strategy Independent Review had been watered down.

Mr Buckingham pointed out that most food ingredients leave the farm fit for consumption, but processors then create ultra-processed foods which caused health problems. He felt the strategy as a whole did not go far enough.

"We need to deconstruct many parts of the centralised food system and build diversity in our farm business to provide a resilient farming and more local food provision to society," he said.

"These appear to be tentative steps . Some parts of the Dimbleby report have been given to other departments in government, there is no one department in control, and it's time we looked this and at land use policy. I fear as often happens some of the issues are dealt with in the short term political cycles when food , farming and land use need consistent approach and a longer plan in place."



