New covered market, cafe and business units set for spring opening

Construction of 24 business units, a covered market, new cafe, toilets and other facilities in a seaside community has reached a special milestone.

‘Topping out’ has been completed on the commercial workspace project, which is costing £4.4million and should be completed next spring.

When finished, the development at Jaywick Sands will feature 24 lettable "affordable" business units, a 10-pitch covered market, training room, café, public toilets and community garden.

(L-R) Mark Fenwick from TJ Evers, Barbara Pole and Damian Williams from TDC, Councillor Mary Newton, Michael Sadler from ECC and TJ Evers site manager Mark Kendle viewing progress on the development in Jaywick Sands. - Credit: Will Lodge/TDC

The work on the former Sunspot site and surrounding land will include new pavements, a bus stop and street lighting.

The steel frame for the structure has been erected, following site clearance, and work will now commence on the external walls and roof before fitting of the inside takes place.

Contractor TJ Evers has installed 94 piles up to 19 metres deep in order to support the structure, which will have around 840 square metres of lettable space and is eight metres tall.

Lesley Wagland OBE, Essex County Council cabinet member for economic renewal, infrastructure and planning, said it was good to see the structure taking shape.

He said: “With topping out now completed and the steel frame put up, it’s easier to see the scale of this development in and our investment into the Jaywick Sands community.

“This project will bring jobs and opportunities for local residents, showing our commitment to driving forward growth in the area.”

Mary Newton, Tendring District Council (TDC) cabinet member for business and economic growth, added: “Residents have often told us they feel isolated with few shops and services available locally, so this is a chance to bring some of those amenities closer to home and encourage the community to grow in a sustainable way.”

Funding for the scheme comes from Essex County Council, which has contributed £2.03m, the Getting Building Fund, administered by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), with £1.972m, and TDC which has contributed £405,000 to date.

TDC is currently consulting around development of a Place Plan for Jaywick Sands and people can give their views at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/JaywickSandsConsultations until October 27.