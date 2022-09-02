Competition to win gift card and hotel stay launched to boost Bury tourism

A campaign to draw more tourists to Bury St Edmunds this autumn and winter has been launched. - Credit: Gregg Brown

A stay at a four-star hotel and hundreds of pounds worth of gift cards are up for grabs as part of a drive to attract tourists to Bury St Edmunds this autumn and winter.

A new digital marketing campaign has been set up to try to attract more couples and young families looking for unique visitor experiences to Bury St Edmunds.

'Uniquely Bury St Edmunds' is a collaboration between the town's tourism brand Bury St Edmunds and Beyond and the business improvement district – Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID).

The campaign aims to encourage more visits to the town during the autumn and winter months, raising awareness of Bury St Edmunds nationally as a visitor destination.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds BID, said: "Having run successful spring and summer campaigns that attracted visitors to Bury, we have long held an ambition to do the same for the quieter times of the year.

"I am confident this will attract additional, potential customers for our businesses to Bury during the next six months at such a challenging time for them."

The town's tourism website has recently been given a new look and the campaign is hoping to attract young couples or couples with younger children.

It uses a mix of digital advertising, content marketing and PR and includes three new films made earlier in the year showcasing the town's businesses and attractions.

As part of the campaign, visitors will get the chance to enter a competition to win a stay for two at The Angel in Bury St Edmunds with an additional £200 Bury St Edmunds gift card.

Sue Warren, brand and marketing manager of Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, said: "There are lots of challenges coming our way, including the cost of living crisis, but our aim is to encourage those looking to take a short break to choose Bury as a uniquely different destination to other historical towns and cities.

"Bury St Edmunds is unique in so many ways. We have unique stories and history, unique places to visit, shop, eat and drink and unique outdoor spaces to explore."

'Uniquely Bury St Edmunds' has also been supported by West Suffolk Council and Bury St Edmunds Town Council.