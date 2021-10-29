News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Could Toys 'R' Us bring a store back to Suffolk?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:38 AM October 29, 2021
Toys R Us Copdock

Toys 'R' Us are planning to bring back high street stores in the UK

The children's toy store Toys 'R' Us has announced its plans to bring back its stores to the UK after they all closed more than four years ago. 

Bosses at the retailer have said they planned to open high streets stores in the UK next year after a successful launch in Australia, with online sales launching in "the next few months". 

The Copdock store closed in April 2018 and the property was purchased by Ipswich Borough Council's property company for a "seven-figure" sum.

Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys"R"Us Chairman and CEO said: "We selected Toys 'R' Us ANZ as our partner to expand into the United Kingdom because of their proven success in launching with us in Australia under the leadership of their CEO, Dr. Louis Mittoni.

"Toys 'R' Us today is a vibrant business with over 900 stores and e-commerce sites across 25 plus countries generating over US$2 billion a year in sales and growing, especially with the new launches underway for both the US and UK markets."

It is not yet clear which locations bosses have picked for its stores. 

