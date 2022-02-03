Travelodge looking to open 11 new Suffolk hotels

Travelodge has set its sights on opening new branches in 10 Suffolk towns including Ipswich, Felixstowe, and Bury St Edmunds.

The hotel company has plans to acquire 11 new locations across the county, on top of the seven they already operate.

Two new Travelodges are planned for in and around Ipswich, with aims to develop new hotels in the centre of town and in Martlesham, on top of their pre-existing site on the Waterfront.

Work has begun on a new 99-room hotel near Portman Road.

An additional hotel is also planned for the A12 near Lowestoft, to complement the pre-existing Travelodge on Leisure Way.

A replacement for the former Travelodge at Etna Road in Bury St Edmunds is also desired in the company's list of targeted locations.

A company spokesman said the coastal towns of Aldeburgh, Felixstowe, and Southwold are areas the Travelodge is searching for new hotels.

The company is also targetting Beccles, Newmarket, Saxmundham, and Sudbury among further Suffolk locations.







