News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Travelodge looking to open 11 new Suffolk hotels

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:41 PM February 3, 2022
Newly opened Travelodge on Duke Street, Ipswich. EADT 18.8.12

The Travelodge on Duke Street, Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Travelodge has set its sights on opening new branches in 10 Suffolk towns including Ipswich, Felixstowe, and Bury St Edmunds.

The hotel company has plans to acquire 11 new locations across the county, on top of the seven they already operate. 

Two new Travelodges are planned for in and around Ipswich, with aims to develop new hotels in the centre of town and in Martlesham, on top of their pre-existing site on the Waterfront.

Work has begun on a new 99-room hotel near Portman Road. 

An additional hotel is also planned for the A12 near Lowestoft, to complement the pre-existing Travelodge on Leisure Way.

A replacement for the former Travelodge at Etna Road in Bury St Edmunds is also desired in the company's list of targeted locations. 

A company spokesman said the coastal towns of Aldeburgh, Felixstowe, and Southwold are areas the Travelodge is searching for new hotels.

The company is also targetting Beccles, Newmarket, Saxmundham, and Sudbury among further Suffolk locations.



Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Charlton Athletic's Alex Gilbey (right) and Fleetwood Town's Jay Matete battle for the ball during t

Ipswich Town Transfer News

No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Frost, who had worked at Greene King

Obituary

Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to an incident outside the paramedic centre in Saxmundham

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man arrested as armed police attend incident near paramedic station

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Pheasant with pickled baby beetroot, beetroot shrub and heirloom tomatoes

Food and Drink

Have you eaten at this exclusive lunch club - on a Suffolk industrial...

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person