Published: 9:48 AM December 14, 2020

The first phase of building work on Treatt's new headquarters is now complete Picture: JAKE SUGDEN - Credit: Jake Sugden

The first phase of a multi-million pound project to create a new UK headquarters for a global flavours and fragrances business has been completed.

Treatt’s new 112,000sq ft building at Suffolk Business Park off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds will help take the 120-year-old business — which is quoted on the London Stock Market — to the next phase of its development.

Work started on the project — which is being carried out by developer Jaynic — back in September 2019.

Building contractor Readie Construction has completed the first phase of work which includes new purpose-built offices, manufacturing, logistics and a warehousing facility. There is provision to expand this up to 200,000sq ft in a later phase. The fit-out phase is under way.

Other projects are planned for the Suffolk Park site, including logistics operations.

Treatt plc has been based in Bury St Edmunds for nearly 50 years and is currently based in six separate buildings on Northern Way in Bury St Edmunds.

The new facility allows the company to bring all its activities together on to one site.

Treatt group chief executive Daemmon Reeve said: “This relocation will revolutionise every aspect of our business and is the most significant investment in our 130-year history. We are delighted to be one of the first businesses to build on Suffolk Park.

“To have continued such a complex construction with minimal delays amidst the turbulence of 2020 has been a testament to all those involved. With the fit-out phase now fully under way we look forward to occupying our new state of the art facility in due course.”

Jason Newman, construction director at Jaynic, said: “We are particularly pleased to have been able to deliver this facility for Treatt during what has been a very difficult year and our thanks go to Readie Construction for constructing this excellent facility.”

The development is part of a multi-partner initiative with West Suffolk Council and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey. The aim is to support a range of new and existing businesses in the Bury St Edmunds area and to drive jobs creation and prosperity.

The development team on the project includes PRC Architecture, civil and structural engineers Richard Jackson Associates, mechanical and electrical consultants Kelly Taylor Associates, landscape architects Indigo and cost consultants Aecom.