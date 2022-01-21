News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Monks Hall treehouse holiday escape plans approved

person

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM January 21, 2022
Monks Hall Estate, at Syleham, near Hoxne, is being offered up for sale through Clarke and Simpson

The treehouse will be set in the Monks Hall estate. - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Plans have been approved for a treehouse holiday site at Monks Hall, Syleham.

The plans for the destination were submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project is being fulfilled by award-winning luxury treehouse builder, Blue Forest.

Guests who stay at the premium escape will be offered a top-quality experience set in Monks Hall, including access to bicycles, boots and umbrellas as visitors are urged to explore the area. 

Planning documents prepared by Blue Forest say the treehouse project represents "exceptionally designed sustainable tourism accommodation inspired by the sense of naturalness of Monks Hall Estate

"The development will contribute to meeting the need for tourism accommodation in the area which will support the existing farm / estate and will represent a sustainable diversification scheme.

"The proposals will provide a new tourism unit which will contribute to the future of the farm estate whilst facilitating wider woodland management and biodiversity improvements and preserving landscape character."

Planning
Holiday Destinations
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News

