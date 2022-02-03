From left, TRU7 founder Guy Nicholls and managing director Jake Nicholls in front of the firm's headquarters at Sinks Pit in Kesgrave as building work progresses - Credit: Mark Carter

An entrepreneurial father-and-son team is looking forward to moving into a new solar-powered building in Ipswich.

Guy Nicholls, founder of construction and demolition experts TRU7, and son Jake – a now-retired Motocross star who is the firm’s managing director – are creating a sustainable building in a quarry pit at Kesgrave as the business expands.

The family-owned company, which employs 280 people, offers van, truck and plant rental and sales, and demolition and remediation, earthworks, asbestos removal, concrete and aggregates services.

It recycles more than 50% of East Anglian building waste through its wash plant, it says.

The business can trace its roots back 90 years when Guy’s father, Percy Nicholls, went into the truck hire business. It is now a £70m turnover enterprise, running 1850 machines.

Today the company is best known as owner of the Trucks ‘R’ Us and Tippers ‘R’ Us vehicle hire brands but has expanded into other areas.

It supplies a wide range of premium vehicles, operators and materials to the British construction and allied industries.

The recycling operation was launched following the group’s move in 2015 from Felixstowe Road in Ipswich to Sinks Pit, a former quarry site at Kesgrave.

The construction and upgrade taking place on site includes a solar-powered building, land designated to solar and upgrades to the current headquarters to make it as sustainable as possible. The group aims to source 70% of electricity from renewables by the end of 2022.

“We have a brilliant opportunity here in Kesgrave to shape the way the construction industry deals with sustainability,” said Jake.

“We already offer only the newest and lowest emission vehicles on our rental fleet and our washplant is focused on recycling the county’s building waste. The solar project will ensure we can offset the impact of some of our business growth as we expand.”

The team has raised significant funds for local organisations including St Elizabeth Hospice, the Motor Neurone Disease Association, East Coast Hospice and GeeWizz. It also sponsors Ipswich Witches and Sheffield Tigers speedway teams.