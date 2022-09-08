Liz Truss was formerly environment secretary - among a number of government roles she has held. She has also served as trade secretary and foreign secretary - Credit: Matthew Usher

New prime minister Liz Truss has been urged to set out an ambitious growth plan for the UK's "under-performing" rural economy as she begins her premiership.

East Anglia's food and farming leaders welcomed the MP - who represents the largely rural constituency of south west Norfolk - to her new role while stressing the challenges countryside businesses face and arguing the need to back home-grown food production.

Liz Truss at Swaffham Sheep Fair - Credit: Swaffham Sheep Fair

Country Land and Business Association (CLA) East Regional Director, Cath Crowther pointed out that "years of neglect" had led to an 18 per cent productivity gap between the rural economy and the national average. Closing it would add £43bn to UK GVA (Gross Value Added), she said.

“No prime minister in the last 20 years has had an ambitious strategy for the rural economy. It’s time for that to change," she said.

National Farmers' Union (NFU) regional director Zoe Leach said the PM faced some daunting challenges, with the cost-of-living crisis top of the agenda.

But she added: "It was encouraging, at the NFU hustings last week, to hear she would focus on business energy costs, as well as the impact on consumers, as that is of crucial importance for our farm businesses. We are hearing from members who are desperately concerned about how soaring energy bills will affect them.

“Farmers will also welcome her pledge to make food security a priority, alongside energy security. Successive governments have neglected this for far too long.

Liz Truss was formerly environment secretary - among a number of government roles she has held. She has also served as trade secretary and foreign secretary - Credit: Matthew Usher

“There are huge opportunities for farm businesses to increase our domestic food production, while acting as custodians of the countryside, if the government plays its part. That includes putting the right polices in place to ensure farm businesses can access the labour and the water they need to grow more quality, sustainable British food.”

Ms Crowther said a new £110m support package - announced at the weekend in the government's Delivering for Rural England report - to support rural businesses was a welcome start.

The funding would kick-start the green shoots of recovery for the rural economy - but "does not fully address the challenges faced by rural businesses", she added.

“As PM, Liz Truss must go for growth, laying out in detail her plans to deliver genuine planning reform, full connectivity, a simpler tax system for diversified businesses - and a Whitehall shake up to encourage cross-departmental cooperation. Otherwise, her party risks losing the hearts and minds of rural voters.”

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said the UK's food and farming sectors operated in an "increasingly turbulent landscape" and "significant volatility".

Chief executive Phil Stocker says: “NSA is keen to see the government build on the work to date on Future Farming Schemes, recognising the importance of domestic food production, and also ensuring that British produce is at the heart of any future trade agreements. UK lamb has added huge value to the export market but is also highly valued by the UK consumer."

British Veterinary Association president Justine Shotton suggested the new PM faced "a long list of pressing issues" - but urged her to make high standards in animal welfare a top priority.

“A vital first step is to ensure the Kept Animals Bill doesn’t fall by the wayside and continues its journey through Parliament and into law. The new legislation comprises a range of measures which will bring in significant positive change for the health and welfare of pets, livestock and wildlife in the UK," she said.

Farmers' leaders have also welcomed the appointment of Ranil Jayawardena as environment secretary as part of the cabinet shake-up which saw the departure of George Eustice in the role.

The North East Hampshire MP - first elected in 2015 - was previously international trade minister.

Environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena arriving in Downing Street for the first Cabinet meeting with new prime minister Liz Truss - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

He attended a local comprehensive school in north east Hampshire and studied government at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Ms Leach congratulated him on his appointment and said the NFU was looking forward to working with him in his new role.

“Our president Minette Batters spoke with him after his appointment to start discussions about the ways British farming can continue to thrive and supply the nation with high-quality climate-friendly food.

“Events over the last few years have highlighted the importance of domestic food production and it’s essential that this issue is treated as a core priority across Whitehall, as part of the government’s ambitions in its food strategy.”