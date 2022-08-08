Patron chef Lee Bye, who has joined the board at East Anglian hospitality business Agellus - Credit: Agellus Tuddenham Ltd

A top East Anglian chef who worked his way up through the ranks has joined the board of a family-owned hospitality business.

Chef patron Lee Bye said he was "delighted" following his appointment to the board of Agellus - a privately-owned collection of East Anglian hotels and pubs.

Agellus owns top restaurant Tuddenham Mill near Newmarket, and the Lifeboat Inn and Chequers Inn at Thornham, near Hunstanton in north Norfolk. It is preparing to launch Quay House at Ely and Miller's House at Tuddenham.

Agellus has bought Miller's House at Tuddenham with a view to creating more accommodation and dining space to complement The Mill at Tuddenham - Credit: Agellus Tuddenham Ltd

The business was bought by Pembrokeshire-based couple Mark and Rachel Harrod in 2004 - the year that then18-year-old Lee, who came from Ely area, joined as a commis chef. He worked under head chef Gordon McNeill but then decided to head off to travel the world. He rejoined the business several years later and became head chef in 2014.

"I feel I have a lot to offer at this level, and I am looking forward to driving the business forward in the years to come, and growing our team of brilliant people," he said.

“The industry I love is going through the most challenging times it has ever known, but there is a confidence and ambitious forward momentum within Agellus."

Agellus snapped up Miller's House and Quay House in 2021. It is planning to make Quay House - on the banks of the River Great Ouse in Ely - into a high-quality city restaurant with rooms offering a broad menu while Miller's House will feature seven bedrooms and further dining options for hotel guests.

Lee has been working with interior designer Rose Murray on the new look for the two sites. The opening date of both has yet to be confirmed.

Award winning chef Lee Bye in the kitchen at Tuddenham Mill - Credit: Gregg Brown

In 2016 the chef gained a prestigious Acorn Award - recognising high achievers in the hospitality industry under 30 - from The Caterer, and scooped the Acorn Scholarship in the same year.

In 2018 he became chef patron in charge of running the group's hotel and pubs - a position he will hold alongside his directorship.

“There is no other industry that champions talent and rewards energy and hard work like the hospitality industry does,” he said.

“The opportunities are there and the career progression is exciting and fast for the right people.”

Agellus director Rachel Harrod described him as “an inspirational leader and passionate, with loads of energy for the business”.

Chairman Malcolm Walton added: “We have seen an incredible change in the hotel business over the past three years, and Lee has led the team through these changes and business growth. We thank him and the wider team, and look forward to working together to deliver our ambitions and continue to build a better business for the future.”

Tuddenham Mill has a 55-cover restaurant, Upstairs at the Mill, which was awarded four AA Rosettes in 2021. It also holds four AA Silver Stars for its 21-bedroom accommodation.

Miller's House, next to Tuddenham Mill, will add seven bedrooms plus further eating areas to The Mill.

The Lifeboat Inn is a traditional village pub with 16 bedrooms, while the Chequers Inn at Thornham is a gastro pub with two AA Rosettes and 11 bedrooms.