West Suffolk restaurant named among best in the country

Published: 5:46 PM October 27, 2021

Tuddenham Mill has won four prestigious Rosettes from the AA. Pictured: Chef Patron, Lee Bye - Credit: Archant

A restaurant near Newmarket has received four AA rosettes, marking it out as one of the best in the country.

Upstairs at the Tuddenham Mill, about 7 miles outside Newmarket, received the award in a virtual ceremony this morning (October 27).

Only two other restaurants in the country received four rosettes this year, which is the second highest honour offered by the motoring company and is held by only 48 restaurants nationally.

Notably, Upstairs at the Tuddenham Mill was rated better than Gordon Ramsay's London restaurant Pétrus, which was awarded three rosettes.

Chef Patron Lee Bye says the award reflects the "talent, creativity and commitment of an amazing team" - Credit: Archant

Chef patron, Lee Bye said: “This accolade is recognition of the talent, creativity and commitment of an amazing team here at Tuddenham Mill. I could not be prouder to call them my colleagues. It is a career highlight for me personally, too.

“To win this accolade after the most challenging 18 months ever for the hospitality industry makes it even more meaningful, and to bring four Rosettes to Suffolk for the first time is incredible. It also shines a light on the county’s dedicated farmers, fishermen and makers.”

Applauding Tuddenham Mill's achievement, AA Inspector Stephen Jones said the restaurant offered “pin-sharp, modern British cuisine”.

The AA will only award four Rosettes to restaurants where the "food demands national recognition".

Inspectors added: “These restaurants exhibit intense ambition, a passion for excellence, superb technical skills, and remarkable consistency.

"They will combine appreciation of culinary traditions with a passionate desire for further exploration and improvement.”

The Tipi on the Stream at Tuddenham Mill offers 40 seats at lunchtime - Credit: Simon Weir/Archant

Set in an 18th century water mill, the Tuddenham Mill is a 21 bedroom hotel which offers dinner at a 55 cover restaurant. Lunch is also available at the 40 seat Tipi by the Stream.

A meal at the Tuddenham Mill costs £49 for five courses, or £69 for seven, which for another £40-£60 can be paired with wine.

The only other restaurant in East Anglia to win an award from the AA this year was the Farmyard in Norwich, which has won three Rosettes for its daily changing and wide-ranging menu.