New owners offer free soft play sessions for families at Stonham Barns

The new owners of Tumbledown soft play centre at Stonham Barns, in Stonham Aspal, are offering free soft play sessions on Saturday March 5.

Alpha Leisure Group took over the venue, near Stowmarket, in January, hoping to introduce more families to the centre through this open day.

Alpha Leisure also run Hulabaloos soft play centre in Wymondham, Norfolk.

Children will have the opportunity to experience free soft play sessions as well as meet 'Chase' the dog, from children's TV series PAW Patrol.

Tumbledown also offers a special sensory room for children or young adults with special educational needs or disabilities, making it an inclusive centre.

Tumbledown soft play centre is located in Stonham Barns, Stonham Aspal, near Stowmarket. - Credit: Google Maps

Alpha leisure group managing director, David Finch, said: "We are delighted to have it up and running as the need for socialising and play has never been greater. The initial response to the refresh we have introduced has been hugely positive and we will be introducing further enhancements to the facility in the months ahead.

"When we found out that Tumbledown was available to manage, we jumped at the chance to get involved.

"We reached out to the team at Tumbledown and opened less than four weeks later with new staff and suppliers in place – including Bistro at the Barns who are helping us with the lovely food we serve at the venue.

"Soft play venues such as Tumbledown are essential for the wellbeing of both children and their parents. They are great for play, parent socialising and are an integral part of communities as we all return to interacting as we did before the pandemic began.

"It is good to have kept Tumbledown open to the public and we want to celebrate this fact by offering the Open Day free play sessions. We look forward to welcoming families from the region to this much-loved children’s activity. We are anticipating fun times ahead!"

The new owners have also said that they will be looking to partner with other businesses at Stonham Barns, to offer families a complete day out at the Mid Suffolk centre.