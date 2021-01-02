Published: 6:00 AM January 2, 2021

A new McDonalds could be built in Colchester - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Plans have been submitted for a new McDonald's site for a retail park in Colchester.

The new restaurant and drive thru would be built at the Turner Rise Retail Park.

A design and access statement prepared by architects Mountford Pigott for the developers outlined that the new restaurant would be over two storeys and would include a drive thru lane and play equipment for children at the front.

The statement also explained that the new site was part of wider redevelopment plans for the retail park.

"The proposals are part of a wider initiative by the owner to improve the existing retail park," read the statement.

"As partially implemented as Phase 1 with the Costa/Subway pod unit and associated landscape improvements."

Upgrade work at the retail park has been ongoing since 2012.

The developers hope "to achieve their vision for the upgrade and general improvement of the retail park, which will generate a better retail offer and create a more attractive environment, raising the shopping experience for the public."

"This will help facilitate the park’s position as a District Centre," read the design and access statement.

"The revised Phase 2 scheme is a further step forward in the development and improvement of the overall appearance and appeal of the retail park."

However, a number of objections have already been entered against the plans.

Some objectors were concerned that by the fact that McDonalds already have four restaurants in the town already - at Tollgate, on the High Street, near Colchester United's stadium and near Colchester Leisure World.

Other concerns regarding the site included the potential extra traffic brought by the development in an area that already suffers from congestion issues.

"To add a restaurant to this area at an already congested hotspot is simply ludicrous and will further exacerbate an already stressed traffic infrastructure," read one of the comments on the application.

Members of the public have until January 22 to register their thoughts on the plans.

Colchester Borough Council will have a final say on the plans in due course.



