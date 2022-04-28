News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

East tourism business finalists in industry 'Oscars'

person

Ken Symon

Published: 1:46 PM April 28, 2022
Patricia Yates chief executive of VisitEngland

VisitEngland chief executive Patricia Yates praised the quality of the award entrants - Credit: VisitEngland

Two East of England businesses are finalists in the national tourism industry ‘Oscars’, the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022. 

Secret Meadows Glamping on the White House Farm Nature Reserve Hasketon at Woodbridge is a finalist in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year category while Pensthorpe National Park in Norfolk, is one of three finalists vying for the Large Visitor Attraction award. 

The two businesses went forward to the national awards after winning the equivalent categories at the East of England Tourism Awards run by Archant, publisher of the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times. 

They won through to the national awards out of more than 300 entries to the awards comprising of local winners from the 14 aligned competitions which have been running across England. 

VisitEngland chief executive Paula Yates said: “These awards celebrate the businesses and individuals in tourism across England who have delivered excellence during the last year and it is fantastic to see such an outstanding list of finalists. 

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards are also a timely opportunity to acknowledge the determination and dedication of tourism businesses as they rebuild, and continue to champion best practice and customer service excellence, providing visitors with a stand-out experience.” 

The two businesses will hear whether they have won at the awards VisitEngland Awards ceremony on June 8 at the Library of Birmingham. 

Entries are now open for the annual Suffolk Business Awards, organised and hosted by Archant, publisher of the Eastern Daily Press and the East Anglian Daily Times. For more information and to enter, please visit https://www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk/ 

East of England Tourism Awards
Suffolk
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A new Netflix film featuring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot is to be filmed at a Suffolk stately home

Suffolk Live News

New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Stowupland from above google maps

Housing News

Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised that people are urinating near waste bins and on the sea wall

East Suffolk Council

Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed

Dominic Bareham

person
Work starting on Gateway 14 at Stowmarket

Work starts on A14 business park which could create 3,000 jobs

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon