Two East of England businesses are finalists in the national tourism industry ‘Oscars’, the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022.

Secret Meadows Glamping on the White House Farm Nature Reserve Hasketon at Woodbridge is a finalist in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year category while Pensthorpe National Park in Norfolk, is one of three finalists vying for the Large Visitor Attraction award.

The two businesses went forward to the national awards after winning the equivalent categories at the East of England Tourism Awards run by Archant, publisher of the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times.

They won through to the national awards out of more than 300 entries to the awards comprising of local winners from the 14 aligned competitions which have been running across England.

VisitEngland chief executive Paula Yates said: “These awards celebrate the businesses and individuals in tourism across England who have delivered excellence during the last year and it is fantastic to see such an outstanding list of finalists.

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards are also a timely opportunity to acknowledge the determination and dedication of tourism businesses as they rebuild, and continue to champion best practice and customer service excellence, providing visitors with a stand-out experience.”

The two businesses will hear whether they have won at the awards VisitEngland Awards ceremony on June 8 at the Library of Birmingham.

Entries are now open for the annual Suffolk Business Awards, organised and hosted by Archant, publisher of the Eastern Daily Press and the East Anglian Daily Times. For more information and to enter, please visit https://www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk/