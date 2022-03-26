News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Bakery offers support to mums improving homes for those in need

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM March 26, 2022
Dora Brown's army of volunteers enjoy a Two Magpies Bakery lunch.

Dora Brown's army of volunteers enjoy a Two Magpies Bakery lunch. - Credit: Dora Brown

Suffolk-based bakery Two Magpies is fuelling a group of mums who are working to transform homes of families in need. 

The much-loved bakery, which operates across seven stores in Suffolk and Norfolk, wanted to help out social enterprise Dora Brown, which was founded by Woodbridge mums Rebecca May Marston and Sacha Naylor.

The group helps runs projects to clean, order and refurbish properties for people struggling with poverty, mental health crisis or as a result of fleeing from domestic violence.

Rebecca and Sacha sent the bosses of the Two Magpies an email asking for their help which has resulted in this collaboration which will see the bakery provide sandwiches, cakes, coffee and more to volunteers from the social enterprise.

Dora Brown founder Rebecca said: “We need a lot of energy to do the work we’re doing and feeding our volunteers is important.  

Dora Brown's army of volunteers enjoy a Two Magpies Bakery lunch.

The partnership began last week as a team of volunteers on a site in Ipswich enjoyed trays of goods from Two Magpies. - Credit: Dora Brown

Dora Brown's army of volunteers enjoy a Two Magpies Bakery lunch.

The group helps runs projects to clean, order and refurbish properties for people struggling with poverty, mental health crisis or as a result of fleeing from domestic violence. - Credit: Dora Brown

“We are thrilled Two Magpies offered to support this. Sacha and I are big fans of their amazing food and to have them commit to helping us and our team means so much.  

“Food for fuel is vital and if we’re able to properly feed those who give up their time to help us and they don’t go away desperately hungry and tired, then they’re far more likely to want to come back time and time again and that’s what we need.”

Most Read

  1. 1 14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day
  3. 3 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk
  1. 4 Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job
  2. 5 Off-grid railway house earmarked for demolition finds new owner to save it
  3. 6 'Timing is important' - McKenna responds to Dyer's youth frustrations
  4. 7 Cretingham Country Park: 'Our vision is Soho House meets Centre Parcs'
  5. 8 Boy taken to hospital after collision
  6. 9 Suffolk village prepares to host 50 Ukrainian refugees
  7. 10 Objections over homes on land at historic Suffolk pub

Carl Stock, managing director at Two Magpies Bakery, said: “We are delighted and committed to be fuelling Dora Brown and the team of amazing women with our range of quality products, for such a worthwhile cause.  

“Supporting charities that really do make a difference locally is hugely important to us as an independent business, that is looking to grow locally. 

“We currently also support the RNLI at Southwold, and the local church fund at Blakeney, amongst others.”

The partnership began last week as a team of volunteers on a site in Ipswich enjoyed trays of goods from Two Magpies.

You can find more information about Dora Brown and their services here.

Suffolk

Don't Miss

NEWNHAM court police incident Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Multiple police units at scene of ongoing incident in Ipswich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The cafe and wool store would be built on land in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin

East Suffolk Council

Village cafe and wool shop plan refused despite huge support

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Afternoon tea at the Lavenham Swan.

Food and Drink

Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates Towns victory over Accrington Stanley.

Interview

Bakinson on his future as Town loan deal nears end

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon