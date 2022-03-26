Bakery offers support to mums improving homes for those in need

Suffolk-based bakery Two Magpies is fuelling a group of mums who are working to transform homes of families in need.

The much-loved bakery, which operates across seven stores in Suffolk and Norfolk, wanted to help out social enterprise Dora Brown, which was founded by Woodbridge mums Rebecca May Marston and Sacha Naylor.

The group helps runs projects to clean, order and refurbish properties for people struggling with poverty, mental health crisis or as a result of fleeing from domestic violence.

Rebecca and Sacha sent the bosses of the Two Magpies an email asking for their help which has resulted in this collaboration which will see the bakery provide sandwiches, cakes, coffee and more to volunteers from the social enterprise.

Dora Brown founder Rebecca said: “We need a lot of energy to do the work we’re doing and feeding our volunteers is important.

“We are thrilled Two Magpies offered to support this. Sacha and I are big fans of their amazing food and to have them commit to helping us and our team means so much.

“Food for fuel is vital and if we’re able to properly feed those who give up their time to help us and they don’t go away desperately hungry and tired, then they’re far more likely to want to come back time and time again and that’s what we need.”

Carl Stock, managing director at Two Magpies Bakery, said: “We are delighted and committed to be fuelling Dora Brown and the team of amazing women with our range of quality products, for such a worthwhile cause.

“Supporting charities that really do make a difference locally is hugely important to us as an independent business, that is looking to grow locally.

“We currently also support the RNLI at Southwold, and the local church fund at Blakeney, amongst others.”

The partnership began last week as a team of volunteers on a site in Ipswich enjoyed trays of goods from Two Magpies.

You can find more information about Dora Brown and their services here.