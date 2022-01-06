A new bakery and cafe is set to open in the heart of Woodbridge later this month after local residents and visitors to the town begged it to move in.

The Two Magpies Bakery is set to move into the town's Thoroughfare - a move brought forward because of public support for its opening after the closure of the Woodbridge Cake Shop and bakery in November.

The final touches are being applied to the new Two Magpies Bakery in Woodbridge. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

It will take up residence in the building vacated by Browsers Bookshop when that switched to new premises along the street.

It is the latest branch for the successful Suffolk brand which already has Two Magpies cafes in Southwold and Aldeburgh and is based at Darsham on the A12, where it has a cookery school as well as a cafe and bakery.

As she and her team prepared their new premises on January 17, operations director Yasmin Wyatt said public reaction had confirmed and speeded-up their move into the town.

Rebecca Bishop, Yasmin Wyatt and Steve Magnall at the opening of the Two Magpies in Norwich. - Credit: Two Magpies Bakery

She said: "After the Cake Shop closed we had people messaging us and saying they'd love us to move to Woodbridge. We also had people coming up to our cafe in Darsham asking us to move here."

They had already been considering the move - but this sped up their decision.

Ms Wyatt said: "We are opening in the middle of January. Normally that is a quiet time of the year on High Streets - not when you would normally be looking to open, but it was very clear people were keen for us to get here as soon as possible."

Two Magpies was started in Southwold by husband and wife team Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop and has expanded across east Suffolk and Norfolk.

As well as the cafes on the Suffolk coast it also has sites in Norwich, Holt and Blakeney in Norfolk - and last year moved its bakery business into a new unit on a Halesworth industrial estate.

That now bakes the full range of its bread and savoury pastries while the cakes and patisserie are still made at its Darsham headquarters.

Two Magpies Bakery has opened a Bake School at its Darsham headquarters. - Credit: Two Magpies

Ms Wyatt emphasised that the Woodbridge cafe would would also provide a takeaway service for bread and cakes to take home - or for meals and hot drinks to take out and enjoy outside when the weather is warmer.







