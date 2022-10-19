News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Café and store plans go-ahead despite villagers' strong objections

Author Picture Icon

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:04 AM October 19, 2022
Images of the new development proposed for Ufford

The project will include a convenience store and cafe for the village - Credit: Landex

Plans to build a new convenience store, café and business units on the edge of a Suffolk village have been approved, despite 65 letters of objection and parish council opposition.

The construction of 11 business units in Ufford by Landex Ltd was given the go-ahead yesterday in a split vote by East Suffolk district councillors at a planning meeting.

Committee chairman, councillor Debbie McCallum, cast her deciding vote in favour of the application.

The units, along with a cafe and new convenience store, will be built on the site of the former Crown Nursery, a plant nursery, on High Street.

Images of the new development proposed for Ufford

The developers hope the new business units will provide jobs for the local area. - Credit: Landex

One of the main points of contention was whether the countryside land should be protected – or whether this was not important because parts of it had been previously developed.

The other central issue was the idea the development will ruin the character of the small village, against the belief it will add an asset to the village.

The officers’ report said while the land is classed as countryside this was less important as the land shared a boundary with a 34-house development granted permission in 2014.

Ufford Parish Council said: “There would be an adverse impact on all surrounding residents and for all the Ufford village residents who enjoy the open spaces and views marred by overbearing buildings.

“The development would harm the character of the surrounding area and landscape.

“There is no mitigation for the potential harm to bats living in woodland close to the site nor adequate mitigation for the loss of roosting sites for bats on the site.

“There are numerous other offices available in Melton and Wickham Market.”

Felixstowe town councillor Mike Deacon does not want the empty hotel to become a 'blot on the landscape.'

Councillor Mike Deacon - Credit: Archant

Councillor Mike Deacon said: “I am getting increasingly worried that our policies can get pushed aside for development in the countryside.

“This is not a like-for-like development when looking back to the plant nursery. It is far bigger than what was there before."

The floor space in the application is 150 square metres larger than the existing floor space from the plant nursery, at 1,521 square metres.

The application led to the submission of 65 letters of opposition from 54 different addresses, and seven letters of support. 


East Suffolk Council
Planning and Development
Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News

