Family run hotel marks 30th anniversary

Ufford Park has been under the control of the Aldous family for the past 30 years. - Credit: Ufford Park

The owners of Ufford Park are marking one more landmark anniversary ahead of its imminent sale as it celebrates 30 years in business.

Ufford Park, in Woodbridge first opened in April 1992, and has been run by Colin and Shirley Aldous, parents of current managing director Tarnia Robertson, ever since.

The family, along with a local entrepreneur, transformed the site into the leisure facility it is today, but have now decided to sell Ufford Park as they look to retire.

Ufford Park's owners have been celebrating what will be their final landmark anniversary before being sold to new owners. - Credit: Ufford Park

Founder and current owner, Colin Aldous, said: "Celebrating 30-years is actually bittersweet for us as this year we hand over our tenure to a new family to take Ufford Park into the next decade.

"We are proud of what we have achieved during our time of ownership and do genuinely wish the new owners our very best for the future."

The Aldous family took over what was a stalled development in 1991 and over their 30 year tenure built the site up by expanding the hotel to 90 bedrooms, as well as adding a restaurant and redeveloping the golf course among a plethora of other development works on the site.

In 2021 Ufford Park bounced back from Covid disruption to register record-breaking revenue months during the summer.

Managing director for the past seven years, Tarnia Roberston, said: “It seems a long time ago now but for me personally, the last seven years have certainly been eventful – we have project managed a huge refurbishment project for all 90 bedrooms, 50 bathrooms and the Park Bar & Restaurant; we were just about to complete our five year programme when instead we had to go into survival mode because Covid came along in March 2020 and we had to completely close our doors for the first time since opening.

"This of course meant zero income. Thankfully we not only survived but have come out stronger and wiser even though the pandemic is still impacting the business even now and most recently I have had to get the business ready for sale.”

This will be the final landmark anniversary for the Aldous family as Ufford Park is currently in the process of being sold to new owners.

In the past 30 years the site has been transformed into the leisure facility it is today, with hotel, spa and golf course. - Credit: Ufford Park



