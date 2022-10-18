Café, shop and business plans with over 60 objections could be approved

Controversial plans for a new convenience shop, café and other business units in Ufford have been recommended for approval.

Landex Limited's plans could see the demolition of the former Crown Nursery on High Street in Ufford for it to be replaced with a new café, shop and 11 business units.

Landex have previously developed another part of the former nursery site into houses.

As well as the business units, the plans would include 116 new car park spaces as well as spaces for motorbikes and cycles.

Despite 65 public objections and Ufford Parish Council saying they "strongly object" to the plans - they have been recommended for approval by East Suffolk Council's planning committee south.

Most of those commenting on the plans said that because of the close proximity of facilities at Melton and Wickham Market, they would rather the former nursery be used for other purposes, such as affordable housing.

There were seven letters of support for the project logged on the planning system.

The developers hope the new business units will provide jobs for the local area. - Credit: Landex

The meeting is taking place on Tuesday October 18.

The committee report for the project says: "While the site lies within the Countryside, it is well-related (adjacent to) the defined Settlement Boundary of Ufford, a Small Village as defined in the Local Plan.

"The existing site comprises a number of buildings and structures which are now in a poor state of repair and while the proposal would not result in the intensification of the existing commercial use, nor was the former commercial use mainly (former) 'B-Class' employment uses, the site has been previously developed.

"The proposed development of business units, with the addition of a retail unit and cafe unit which could serve the local population as well as the proposed development, is considered to directly benefit the economy, providing support for small businesses as well as providing a service and facility for the local community.

"The benefits of the resulting development are therefore considered to support the economic objectives of the Local Plan and provide an attractively designed development which would overall improve the appearance of the site while retaining much of the woodland to the south which would also reduce any landscape impact."



