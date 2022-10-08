'Last chance' warning as UK's biggest solar farm plans enter final stage

Campaigners have warned of the 'last chance' to oppose plans for the biggest solar farm in the country, as the application enters its final stages. - Credit: Say No to Sunnica Community Action Group/House of Commons/Gregg Brown

Campaigners have warned of the 'last chance' to oppose plans for the biggest solar farm in the country, as the application enters its final stages.

The application by Sunnica Ltd to build its solar and battery plant spanning the border between east Cambridgeshire and west Suffolk has now moved to the Examination stage with the Planning Inspectorate.

Members of the Say No to Sunnica Community Action Group have urged residents to take their "last chance" to voice their concerns to the inspectorate before the application progresses any further.

The industrial proposal will now be examined by the government's Planning Inspectorate and a decision is expected in six months' time - in late March 2023.

Doctor Catherine Judkins chairs the Say No to Sunnica Community Action Group. - Credit: Say No to Sunnica Community Action Group.

"Residents here are not anti-solar, but over 98% are opposed to the Sunnica plan," said Doctor Catherine Judkins, who chairs the Say No to Sunnica Community Action Group.

"At a time of global food insecurity, it is madness to take some of the UK's best vegetable-producing land out of production. Not only is this likely to affect the local economy, but it is also likely to add to unnecessary carbon miles due to increased imports.

"This unregulated loss of farmland needs to stop."

Previously, local town and parish councils have voiced their concerns over the plans and both Cambridgeshire and Suffolk County Councils have stated that they are unable to support the Sunnica proposal.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has been vocal in his opposition to the solar farm plans. - Credit: House of Commons

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has also been vocal in his opposition to the plans and said: "Sunnica's plans to build a massive battery farm in the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire countryside are very concerning.

"Even the most ardent supporter of renewable energy can see that putting a huge battery farm next to villages is a bad idea. By attempting to force through unpopular proposals they damage the case for delivering the renewables we need."

He added: "I support solar developments locally where they are in the right place, but the way Sunnica continue to go about their business is completely wrong.

"We must continue to fight this. In the meantime, I will be in touch with Sunnica again to request a meeting."

Sunnica has said there is an overwhelming need for the UK to increase its use of renewable and clean energy to combat climate change and enhance energy security.



