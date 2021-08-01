People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune
Thousands of pounds could be waiting for people in Suffolk, as dozens of estates remain unclaimed – find out if you could be one of those using our searchable table.
When someone dies with no will or known family, their estate passes to the Crown as ownerless property — which is also known as bona vacantia.
It can be any kind of property such as buildings, money or even personal possessions - and you could be entitled to a share of these if you have a deceased relative.
The government produces a spreadsheet which is updated daily.
It shows which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives – and are therefore open for family members to make a claim.
You may also want to watch:
The list shows 55 people who died in Suffolk, along with three people who were born in the county but died elsewhere.
Many have been on the list for years and the vast majority are believed to be people who died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors or single people.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town well beaten as Millwall win feisty friendly
- 2 Woman, 29, dies in crash with construction digger near A12
- 3 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss to Millwall
- 4 Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss to Millwall
- 5 Warnock and Dijon boss give updates on Town targets Coulson and Celina
- 6 'It could do us the world of good... it brings everyone down to earth with a little bit of a bump' - Cook on Millwall loss
- 7 Ipswich Town 0 Millwall 3: Town are well tamed by Lions
- 8 Man jailed after dangerous dogs mauled sheep to death
- 9 Biker injured in crash with car in south Suffolk
- 10 Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?