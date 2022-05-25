Suffolk festival-goers can take the 'Royal Wee' at Union flag themed toilet

Visitors to festivals, wedding parties and other events in Suffolk this summer will have their own special throne to sit on to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

House clearance service Hero Site Solutions, which creates portable toilets for buildings and events, has created a Union flag-themed toilet so people can spend a penny Royal.

But the unique facility is for a serious cause as the Ipswich-based firm will be donating all money raised through hiring out the portaloo to the learning disability charity Genesis Orwell Mencap, which is based next door to Hero Site Solutions in Wright Road.

Soldiers from the Colchester Garrison with the Jubilee toilet - Credit: HERO SITE SOLUTIONS

Ross Howard, sales manager at Hero Site Solutions, said: “It is a unique toilet, a unique throne. It will be available for any events throughout the year.”

He added there was no fundraising target for the charity, but a cheque would be presented to Genesis at the end of the year to the value of the sum that had been raised by that point.

The loo has already been seen at events, including at the Colchester Garrison.