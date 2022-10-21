Finnish farming students visit Suffolk machinery firm

Jeff Claydon with students from the University of Helsinki during their visit to farm machinery firm Claydon, near Newmarket - Credit: Claydon

Agricultural students from the University of Helsinki were welcomed to a Suffolk farm machinery firm to learn about its latest "strip seeding" innovations.

Around 50 visitors travelled to the Claydon factory at Wickhambrook, near Newmarket, to explore how Finland’s farmers could establish their crops more efficiently.

After seeing the company’s production line, the group toured the Claydon family’s 325-hectare arable farm which produces a range of combinable crops.

The company has developed its integrated Opti-Till system over two decades, which combines state-of-the-art stubble management and strip seeding techniques aiming to improve the efficiency, soil fertility and environmental sustainability of crop establishment.

The visit, hosted by company founder and chief executive Jeff Claydon, was organised after University of Helsinki student Niilo Salo read an article on Opti-Till in the Finnish agricultural publication Maatalous.

Jacob Darby, Claydon's export territory manager for Scandinavia, said: “Though many of the students are from the largest, most progressive farms in Finland, they had not heard of Claydon or Opti-Till as we do not currently have a distributor in the country.

"Most still use the same techniques as their fathers and grandfathers, but that is changing.

"Increasing economic pressures, more variable weather, and a greater emphasis on establishing crops in the autumn to increase yields requires a more timely, effective approach."

The students’ nine-day tour took them to six UK cities, including London and Edinburgh.

They also visited several farms, an agricultural museum, the JCB factory, a distillery, Rothamsted Research in Hertfordshire, and Syngenta’s Jealott’s Hill International Research Centre in Berkshire.

“We came to England to learn more about the country’s agriculture and culture, and definitely achieved that,” said Niilo Salo.

Dating back to 1640, the University of Helsinki is Finland’s oldest and largest academic institution.

It operates research and educational programmes in agriculture, food production and forestry from the Viikki Campus in Helsinki and the 155-hectare Viikki Research Farm.