Finnish farming students visit Suffolk machinery firm
- Credit: Claydon
Agricultural students from the University of Helsinki were welcomed to a Suffolk farm machinery firm to learn about its latest "strip seeding" innovations.
Around 50 visitors travelled to the Claydon factory at Wickhambrook, near Newmarket, to explore how Finland’s farmers could establish their crops more efficiently.
After seeing the company’s production line, the group toured the Claydon family’s 325-hectare arable farm which produces a range of combinable crops.
The company has developed its integrated Opti-Till system over two decades, which combines state-of-the-art stubble management and strip seeding techniques aiming to improve the efficiency, soil fertility and environmental sustainability of crop establishment.
The visit, hosted by company founder and chief executive Jeff Claydon, was organised after University of Helsinki student Niilo Salo read an article on Opti-Till in the Finnish agricultural publication Maatalous.
Jacob Darby, Claydon's export territory manager for Scandinavia, said: “Though many of the students are from the largest, most progressive farms in Finland, they had not heard of Claydon or Opti-Till as we do not currently have a distributor in the country.
"Most still use the same techniques as their fathers and grandfathers, but that is changing.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk car business closes its doors after more than 100 years of trading
- 2 WATCH: Roads in Suffolk town flooded after torrential downpours
- 3 Demolition of clifftop home in Thorpeness begins
- 4 Seven arrested after week-long police operation on A12, A14 and A11
- 5 Suffolk nursery rated 'Good' by Ofsted for the first time
- 6 Investigation launched into Suffolk MP 'manhandling' claims in Commons
- 7 Busy road near Sudbury closed as air ambulance called to crash
- 8 Café and store plans go-ahead despite villagers' strong objections
- 9 Jobs at risk as Ipswich hotel taken over for government use
- 10 Relaunched Ipswich restaurant offers gourmet breakfast for under £6
"Increasing economic pressures, more variable weather, and a greater emphasis on establishing crops in the autumn to increase yields requires a more timely, effective approach."
The students’ nine-day tour took them to six UK cities, including London and Edinburgh.
They also visited several farms, an agricultural museum, the JCB factory, a distillery, Rothamsted Research in Hertfordshire, and Syngenta’s Jealott’s Hill International Research Centre in Berkshire.
“We came to England to learn more about the country’s agriculture and culture, and definitely achieved that,” said Niilo Salo.
Dating back to 1640, the University of Helsinki is Finland’s oldest and largest academic institution.
It operates research and educational programmes in agriculture, food production and forestry from the Viikki Campus in Helsinki and the 155-hectare Viikki Research Farm.