Published: 11:04 AM September 29, 2021

The Unruly Pig is celebrating after winning at the Great British Pub Awards - Credit: Claudia Gannon

A Suffolk pub has beaten the competition to be named the best for food in the country.

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell won the Best Pub for Food award at the Great British Pub Awards 2021.

The pub was up against tough competition from venues from up and down the UK.

Announcing the winner of the award, Simon King, sales director of Booker Marko, praised the pub for it's "continued evolution and strong innovation".

He also described it as "serving some of the best food that is currently to be had in the UK".

Brendan Padfield from the Unruly Pig - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig said: "I am a little bit overwhelmed.

"It's been a hat trick year."

Earlier this year the Unruly Pig was announced as Dining Pub of the year in the Good Pub Guide and was the Highest Climber in the Top 50 Gastro Pub list.

Mr Padfield said that his business' success was a silver-lining to the cloud that had been this year.

"Covid has been ghastly for everyone," he said.

"Awards like this mean so much. They are our shot in the arm.

"It doesn't get much better than this."

Mr Padfield said that the team's determination, patience and tenacity had helped them to battle through this year.

"I am overwhelmed and the team are overjoyed," he said.

"It's a particular accolade for Dave Wall and Carl Green, they've been with me since the start."

Head chef Dave Wall was also up for an individual award for Best Pub Chef but lost out on the night to Gordon Stott from The Purefoy Arms in Basingstoke.

It wasn't the only Suffolk pub nominated for an award last night as The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough was also nominated in the Hawthorn Pub of the Year category but lost out to The Robin Hood in Overseal.

The Unruly Pig could still get one more gong as the top prize, the overall Great British Pub of the Year, has still yet to be announced.

All the pubs that won in the other categories are eligible for the big award which will be announced in October.