Unruly Pig named best food pub in the country at prestigious awards
- Credit: Claudia Gannon
A Suffolk pub has beaten the competition to be named the best for food in the country.
The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell won the Best Pub for Food award at the Great British Pub Awards 2021.
The pub was up against tough competition from venues from up and down the UK.
Announcing the winner of the award, Simon King, sales director of Booker Marko, praised the pub for it's "continued evolution and strong innovation".
He also described it as "serving some of the best food that is currently to be had in the UK".
You may also want to watch:
Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig said: "I am a little bit overwhelmed.
"It's been a hat trick year."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 2 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 3 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six
- 4 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
- 5 'They walked into us heavy' - Cook on 6-0 thrashing of Doncaster
- 6 Ipswich Town 6-0 Doncaster Rovers: Evans leads the way as ruthless Blues cut loose under the lights
- 7 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
- 8 Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster
- 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 6-0 Doncaster romp
- 10 Air ambulance called to incident on Bury St Edmunds estate
Earlier this year the Unruly Pig was announced as Dining Pub of the year in the Good Pub Guide and was the Highest Climber in the Top 50 Gastro Pub list.
Mr Padfield said that his business' success was a silver-lining to the cloud that had been this year.
"Covid has been ghastly for everyone," he said.
"Awards like this mean so much. They are our shot in the arm.
"It doesn't get much better than this."
Mr Padfield said that the team's determination, patience and tenacity had helped them to battle through this year.
"I am overwhelmed and the team are overjoyed," he said.
"It's a particular accolade for Dave Wall and Carl Green, they've been with me since the start."
Head chef Dave Wall was also up for an individual award for Best Pub Chef but lost out on the night to Gordon Stott from The Purefoy Arms in Basingstoke.
It wasn't the only Suffolk pub nominated for an award last night as The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough was also nominated in the Hawthorn Pub of the Year category but lost out to The Robin Hood in Overseal.
The Unruly Pig could still get one more gong as the top prize, the overall Great British Pub of the Year, has still yet to be announced.
All the pubs that won in the other categories are eligible for the big award which will be announced in October.