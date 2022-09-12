Penn Commercial has completed the long leasehold sale of the upper floors of Ewer House, in central Colchester – for residential refurbishment – to Harding Group Ltd, acting on behalf of long-standing client, LSPIM Asset Management - Credit: Estates Gazette

The upper floors of a shop unit in central Colchester have been sold to an asset management company on a leasehold basis.

Harding Group Ltd - acting on behalf of longstanding client London & Scottish Property Investment Management (LSPIM) Asset Management - has snapped up the long leasehold sale of the upper floors of Ewer House for residential refurbishment.

Agents Penn Commercial completed the deal.

Ewer House at 42-46 Crouch Street comprises a ground floor retail unit of around 3,198 sq ft which is let to Tesco Express.

There are a further 22 office suites on the first floor totalling around 2,597sq ft, and a second-floor office suite of about 3,288 sq ft - providing a total floor area of just over 9,000 sq ft.







