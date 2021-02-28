New Suffolk holiday park could be created using converted railway carriages

Published: 8:00 AM February 28, 2021

Plans have been submitted to create a holiday park in a Suffolk village using converted railway carriages as the proposed accommodation.

In order for the holiday park to be created at Upper Grove Farm in Rendham, a change of use must be granted for a 0.16 hectare field.

The field is currently open grassland, but plans show 10 converted railway carriages making up the holiday park.

Drawings supplied as part of the application show the layout of the 11-metre square converted holiday lets including a small kitchen and a bathroom.

The design and access statement, says: "There is a considerable weight of research and information provided by the UK tourist industry that demonstrates the number of domestic ‘staycation’ holidays is increasing year on year. The Covid pandemic has in some respects changed attitudes towards unlimited international travel, and the positive figures for the domestic holiday market look set to continue to grow, year on year.

"Consequently, there is proven demand to increase the number of available holiday-let properties in tourist popular locations, such as Suffolk.

"The re-use or recycling of former railway carriages for tourist accommodation clearly represents an opportunity to promote sustainable development and we believe that this proposal can be supported through both national and local planning policies."

The application also states a further change of use may be sought for nearby agricultural buildings.



