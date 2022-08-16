Above founder and chief executive Will Hitchcock (right) with KTP associate Esteban Arellano outside the company’s new office in the University of Essex’s Knowledge Gateway. - Credit: University of Essex

Fast-growing East of England businesses have drawn £590m worth of venture capital investment into the region in the first half of 2022, a new report reveals.

A total of 81 venture capital deals were struck across the East during the period, according to Venture Pulse, a quarter report by KPMG Private Enterprise.

However, deals slowed in the second quarter as global economic challenges took their toll.

A robust opening three months to the year saw 48 deals completed worth around £341m in the East of England, but that dropped to 33 deals worth £251m in the second quarter.

Adam Croft, who leads KPMG’s East of England deal advisory team, said: “Despite the global downturn, the value of venture capital investment secured by our regional fast growth businesses remained healthy in the first half of the year, driven by hot sectors such as FinTech and HealthTech."

Adam Croft, who leads KPMG’s East of England deal advisory team - Credit: KPMG

The region's ability to produce and nurture early-stage businesses through to late-stage continued to attract investors with deep pockets looking for innovation, he said.

But he expected investors to remain cautious heading into the third quarter of 2022 and beyond as global economic challenges continue.

"There are already some red flags on the horizon with regional activity scaling back in the second quarter of the year as investors increase their scrutiny of companies looking to attract funding," he said.

"This is a strong indicator that while there continues to be a reasonable amount of dry powder in the market, investors are becoming more cautious and companies that may have attracted funding from optimistic investors in the past will likely face more challenges and require stronger business cases and paths to profitability over the next few quarters.

"Pressure on valuations could also increase the potential for down rounds and spark interest in the use of downside protections by venture capital investors.”

Among companies benefiting from venture capital funding is global solar inspection and data analysis company Above which has expanded to larger offices at Parkside on the University of Essex’s Knowledge Gateway research and technology park. Its growth has been supported by several rounds of venture capital funding, including from the Clean Growth Fund, which supports low carbon innovators.

KTP associate Esteban Arellano works on a drone - Credit: University of Essex

Globally, venture capital investment has dropped to a six-quarter low during the second quarter but remains "steady" in the UK, KPMG said.

The report found UK businesses attracted £7.2bn worth of venture capital investment during April to July 2022 - which is down on the £8.5bn raised in the opening quarter. More than £15.bn was invested in UK businesses in the first half - up from the £14.6bn in the first half of last year.

But deal volumes have reduced significantly. Overall, the volume of venture capital deals completed in the UK in the first half of 2022 was down by more than 11% on the first half of last year at 1768 versus 1568.

In 2021, the second quarter saw 39 deals in the East of England worth £797m, the third quarter 38 deals worth £449m, and the fourth quarter 38 deals worth £1.445bn



