Help survey for new healthy lifestyle groups
- Credit: Getty Images/Image Source
New healthy lifestyles groups are going to be set up and views are being sought to help shape these organisations through a survey.
Suffolk County Council is about to start arranging new healthy living groups and has set up the Re-imaging Healthy Living Survey to feed into this process.
These include services or groups to help people stop or reduce their smoking, lose weight, be more active or cut down on alcohol consumption.
The survey is for people aged 18 or over and participants do not have to have used a healthy living service or group in the past.
A separate survey for people aged 18 or under will be set up soon.
The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete and all responses are anonymous.
To participate, visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HealthyBehavioursSurvey
Most Read
- 1 First look inside new jungle-themed cafe and plant shop
- 2 Fast-growing East Anglian hospitality group snaps up pub in north Norfolk
- 3 Appeal to turn village pub into residential property dismissed
- 4 A140 closed for several hours after two-car crash
- 5 Podcast: McKenna and Ashton on patience, partnerships, recruitment and big dreams
- 6 Tributes to 'brave, intelligent' Suffolk man after climbing tragedy
- 7 Pub owner and chef Nikki, 78, on her plans for The Moon and Mushroom
- 8 5 of the best Suffolk restaurants with a sea view
- 9 Empty Debenhams store in Bury St Edmunds may become cinema
- 10 Bid to bring number of second homes in Southwold under control
Alternatively, paper copies of the survey can be obtained by emailing healthandwellbeing@suffolk.gov.uk