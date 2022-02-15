Help survey for new healthy lifestyle groups

Help a survey being conducted by Suffolk County Council into healthy lifestyle groups. - Credit: Getty Images/Image Source

New healthy lifestyles groups are going to be set up and views are being sought to help shape these organisations through a survey.

Suffolk County Council is about to start arranging new healthy living groups and has set up the Re-imaging Healthy Living Survey to feed into this process.

These include services or groups to help people stop or reduce their smoking, lose weight, be more active or cut down on alcohol consumption.

The survey is for people aged 18 or over and participants do not have to have used a healthy living service or group in the past.

A separate survey for people aged 18 or under will be set up soon.

The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete and all responses are anonymous.

To participate, visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HealthyBehavioursSurvey

Alternatively, paper copies of the survey can be obtained by emailing healthandwellbeing@suffolk.gov.uk