Vintage tea room opens at antique centre

Theatre Street Antiques owner Teresa Potts with the new vintage tea room at her antiques centre in Woodbridge. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visitors to an antiques centre can now enjoy tea in style thanks to a new vintage tea room that has opened.

The tea room at Theatre Street Antiques in Woodbridge aims to tempt customers to enjoy an upmarket tea service while looking for antiques.

Teresa Potts, who runs Theatre Street Antiques with her husband, said the idea arose as a way of encouraging more people through the door as the business dealt with the effects of the pandemic and the new offering would complement the antiques shop.

She added: “There are so many wonderful places in Woodbridge to grab refreshments but we wanted to bring a different experience from what people can get elsewhere and what better way to experience vintage tea in the form of afternoon tea, cream teas and more in a vintage tea room?”