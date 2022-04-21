News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Star of ITV's The Voice Mariam Davina set to appear at Suffolk concert

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 PM April 21, 2022
St Mary's Church, Stoke by Nayland will welcome The Voice singer Mariam Davina 

St Mary's Church, Stoke by Nayland will welcome The Voice singer Mariam Davina - Credit: DOUGLAS PIKE

A star of hit TV show The Voice will be making a guest appearance at a concert at a historic church this weekend. 

Mariam Davina will be joining Boxted Methodist Silver Band this Saturday for the performance at St Mary’s Church in Stoke-by-Nayland at 6pm. 

She accepted an invitation to perform with the band after meeting them in March when they both took part in the annual Daffodil Day concert at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, which is the spring festival for Christian renewal. 

During her time on the ITV show, Mariam sang the Emeli Sande tune Breathing Underwater. 

The event aims to be an ‘uplifting spring concert’ and tickets cost £10 and can be bought from Fillpots Garden Centre in Straight Road, Boxted, or by phoning 01206 271511.  

Suffolk
Stoke by Nayland News
A12 Suffolk News

