A popular skate and surf shop is moving from Ipswich to Woodbridge town centre at the end of its current lease.

Wahoo has been run by brothers Ric and Steve Taplin from Dogs Head Street in Ipswich since 1992 and moved into its current premises in 2012.

But next month the store will be moving to a new site in the Woodbridge Thoroughfare that is owned by the family.

Ric and Steve Taplin moved Wahoo into its current premises in 2012. - Credit: Archant

Ric said: "We've been here for 10 years and the lease was due to be renewed. But the former Taplin Gallery in Woodbridge has been empty since our father died four years ago so we have decided to move there.

"We felt this was not the right time for us to commit ourselves to another long lease and have decided to move into the former gallery."

Wahoo sells everything from skateboards surfing equipment to fashions and accessories.

It also has a successful online business and sells items under its own label as well as major brands.

Ric said: "We have done very well in Ipswich, but there have been a number of stores closing recently and Woodbridge as a shopping centre does seem to be doing well.

"There are a lot of independent shops in the town and we will be next door to the bookshop. It's all rather fallen quite well for us - it will be a new start."

He said the brothers would be sorry to be leaving Ipswich town centre where they had built up a strong customer base - but felt they could not miss the opportunity to make the move.

Wahoo will be closing in Ipswich on February 12 and opening its new Woodbridge store a week later.

The move will be the second arrival in Woodbridge town centre this year. This week the Two Magpies Bakery's new shop and cafe has opened in the former bookshop between the Thoroughfare and the Turban Centre.

And Woodbridge is now attracting many new shoppers who like the selection of independent stores that now occupy the town centre.