Laura opens a crystal shop and shares her story

A qualified crystal and reiki healer has opened a holistic shop in Felixstowe and shared her story of how crystals helped her fight anxiety and depression.

Laura O'Reilly opened her shop called Wands Crystal Emporium last September, and since then she has been supplying the local community with crystals, minerals and holistic products.

Wands Crystal Emporium, Felixstowe. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Laura said that her experience with crystals started in primary school. She said: “I was badly bullied and suffered from anxiety. There were points when I was so anxious that I couldn't leave the house.

“Then I started getting into crystals, and they helped me get through those difficult times.

“I've always been quite a spiritual person, and I just believe that there's something good in the world.”

Laura started thinking about opening her business about four years ago when she was made redundant while she was pregnant.

The Wands Crystal Emporium owner said: “I wanted to set up something that I love and that will benefit me and other people.

Wands Crystal Emporium, Felixstowe. Laura O'Reilly, shop owner - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

“I’ve been blown away by the amount of support that I've had from the customers. What I like about this shop is that people will come and just talk to me about how they're feeling. It’s like a real sense of community, which is really important to me.”

Laura explained that crystals are very good for meditation as well as daily use. They can just be put in a jacket pocket and accompany us throughout the day.

Wands Crystal Emporium, Felixstowe - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The shop owner also emphasises the importance of crystal programming.

“When you first get a crystal, hold it for a while and put your energy into it. Then ask the crystal what you'd like it to help you with.”

Laura recently lost her mother, who was her biggest supporter. She said: “My mum made me promise her that I would carry on with my shop because crystals meant a lot to her as well.”

Laura’s dad also encourages her to make her dream come true by helping Laura in the shop.

Laura said: “It's shocking because my dad didn’t like crystals before, but now he's really into them as well.

“It’s the same with many of my new customers. They come to the shop not having a clue about crystals and then, all of a sudden, they've got a huge collection. They also say that crystals helped them so much.”