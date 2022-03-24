Warning over fake £20 notes

A warning has been issued to the public to be on their guard against fake £20 notes after attempts were made to deposit the bogus cash into accounts.

An employee at Stowmarket Post Office has raised the concerns on the Stowmarket Community Noticeboard Facebook page after discovering defects with the notes, which suggested that they were not authentic.

She said she could tell from the feel of the notes that they were not genuine, while they also had the same serial number.

There were also problems with how the 20s were engraved into the notes.

The warning has been issued to shops and local post offices.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "Police are urging vigilance following concerns posted on social media regarding counterfeit notes.

"Officers are making enquiries and encourage business owners to report any incidents of counterfeit payment.”