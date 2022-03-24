News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Warning over fake £20 notes

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:00 PM March 24, 2022
A warning has been issued over fake £20 notes

A warning has been issued over fake £20 notes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A warning has been issued to the public to be on their guard against fake £20 notes after attempts were made to deposit the bogus cash into accounts. 

An employee at Stowmarket Post Office has raised the concerns on the Stowmarket Community Noticeboard Facebook page after discovering defects with the notes, which suggested that they were not authentic. 

She said she could tell from the feel of the notes that they were not genuine, while they also had the same serial number. 

There were also problems with how the 20s were engraved into the notes. 

The warning has been issued to shops and local post offices. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "Police are urging vigilance following concerns posted on social media regarding counterfeit notes.

"Officers are making enquiries and encourage business owners to report any incidents of counterfeit payment.”

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Southwold has a high number of people who own second homes

Poll declares the best eight places to live in Suffolk - but do you agree?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Dyer watches the warm up at the DW Stadium in Wigan today

Football

Dyer leaves role as Town U23s boss in 'surprise' move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Meat & Greet have been serving steak across Suffolk for the past nine months

Suffolk Live News

Steak street food van leaves mouths across Suffolk watering

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The site where the homes could be built in Beck Row

West Suffolk Council

Disappointment for developers as 112 homes for village rejected

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon