Suffolk wedding venue set to expand its facilities

A popular Suffolk wedding venue has been granted permission to expand its facilities for its clients.

Bruisyard Hall has been given the go-ahead by East Suffolk Council to convert some outbuildings to create new bedrooms, lounge and other areas.

The venue in Hall Road, Bruisyard, a high-status Grade II* listed building, part of which incorporates the 14th and 15th century remains of a nunnery, has been granted permission for a number of redundant brick buildings to be concerted for function and bedroom use, and also repairs to a historic garden wall

Planning case officer Natalie Webb said: "The principle of development is considered acceptable, as the conversion of the buildings would see the preservation of the heritage assets by bringing them into use, alongside similar uses already permitted on the wider site; subject to accordance with other policies within the local plan."

She said there was a "sound economic rationale" for the work which will contribute importantly to the successful use of the site as a wedding venue, a positive model for the beneficial re-use of highly important heritage assets.