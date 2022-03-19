News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Wedding bookings boom at popular resort as £500k transformation continues

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:00 AM March 19, 2022
Orchard Terrace

Around £500,000 of investment has been made at the Stoke-by-Nayland Resort - Credit: Stoke by Nayland resort

A leading Suffolk resort has invested around £500,000 to transform its facilities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - and has seen a boom in wedding bookings. 

The family-owned Boxford Group, who own the Stoke-by-Nayland Resort, said the business "has not stood still" during the coronavirus pandemic and has been working to "diversify" its offering to customers. 

Peter Osborne, group commercial director, said the company had to consider what life would look like post-Covid when it was planning improvements. 

Peter Osborne, Group Commercial Director of the Boxford group

Peter Osborne, group commercial director, said wedding bookings have been "phenomenal" - Credit: SbN Resort

"We've not stood still during the past 18 months," he said. "We've been diversifying and investing, and in particular we've been investing in the Stoke-by-Nayland Resort over the past few months. 

"Purely because our customers' needs changed, and the guest profile changed slightly as well but also because we weren't sure if certain things would be there or not when we came out the other side from Covid. 

"As it happens, it all seems to be there, which is great, but we've managed to build a business and change in a way that we can service all parts of the business and diversify the product.

"Weddings, as you can imagine, have been phenomenal this year, we're steaming ahead with weddings.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100
  2. 2 Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk
  3. 3 'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu
  1. 4 Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation
  2. 5 Seven miles of tailbacks on A14 after crash involving car and lorry
  3. 6 Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium
  4. 7 Four men who kidnapped victim in van jailed
  5. 8 Volkswagen Golf crashes into garden wall near A12 in Woodbridge
  6. 9 McKenna wants no regrets as 'positive and proactive' Town face Oxford
  7. 10 Police clamp down on illegal car washes in Suffolk

"Everyone has been waiting to get married for the past two years. We've invested in our wedding areas, and we are also launching a teepee site for outdoor weddings and events." 

The pool in the Peake Spa at Stoke-by-Nayland Resort 

The pool in the Peake Spa at Stoke-by-Nayland Resort - Credit: Stoke-by-Nayland Resort

An extensive room refurbishment at the hotel, spa and golf complex on the Suffolk/Essex border, costing around £250,000, has been complemented by work to the outside terracing space as well as improvements to kitchen facilities. 

The hotel has also looked at its restaurant offering, and now has three distinct choices - The Lakes Restaurant, for fine dining, the Gallery Restaurant, with locally sourced produce, and a Sports Bar. 

Lakes Restaurant

The Lakes Restaurant at Stoke by Nayland has been given a new modern look. - Credit: Stoke by Nayland resort

"We recognise that corporate and meetings probably won't bounce back in the same way they were before, but we are seeing a number of groups and businesses that are having their annual dinners, lunches or conferences coming back rapidly, which is great," Mr Osborne said. 

"In place of the four or five people boardroom meetings, is the coming away for the night and having a more informal meeting in the lounge." 

A deluxe twin room at the Stoke-by-Nayland Resort

A deluxe twin room at the Stoke-by-Nayland Resort - Credit: Stoke-by-Nayland Resort

Mr Osborne added that the investment plan at the resort will continue over the next few months as the hotel also gets ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. 

A host of events, including 70s-themed dinner dances and family fun days, are expected to take place during 2022. 

Suffolk
Essex
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Dot Ridgway (left) with son David and grandson George at Swiff Farm Butchers in Ashbocking

Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store

Dominic Bareham

person
Ed Sheeran outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, where he is bringing a legal ac

Ed Sheeran

Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Rox Marjoram and Jake Bennett-Day at Vino Gusto

Food and Drink

New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Part of the A14 has been closed after a vehicle has left the road near the A12 turn off in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon