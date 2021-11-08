Jaynic has completed work on the giant Weerts logistics warehouse off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Jaynic

One of the largest warehouses ever constructed in East Anglia is now finished.

The mega-sized Weerts building at Suffolk Park - which lies beside the A14 at Bury St Edmunds - has been completed four years after developer Jaynic got the green light to build 2.3m sq ft of office, light industrial and warehouse space on the park back in 2017.

The 840,000sq ft warehouse unit for Belgian logistics giant Weerts Group International is the biggest of the schemes for the site.

Inside it, US footwear retailer Skechers has secured space for its distribution hub to supply its retail outlets. It has 322,917sq ft worth of space and could expand that to 430,556sq ft.

Jaynic construction director Jason Newman said: “This is one of the largest warehouse units ever built in East Anglia and despite the challenges of the pandemic we have been able to deliver it within a reasonable time frame.”

Jaynic has so far developed 1.4m sq ft of the site so far, which has attracted many companies to the park including NHS Supply Chain, MH Star, East of England NHS Ambulance Service Trust, Sealey, Treatt plc and Hermes Parcelnet.

The company said it would continue with speculative builds at the park and will have more than 200,000sq ft of warehouse space available by the third quarter of 2022.

The company became a development partner last year on Mid Suffolk Council's 2.45m sq ft Gateway 14 innovation, business and logistics scheme in Stowmarket at Junction 50 of the A14. This was awarded Freeport status by the government and it received planning consent in August this year for the development.