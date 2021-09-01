News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk Wetherspoon's could be hit by beer shortage

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:47 PM September 1, 2021   
Weatherspoon's has announced it is suffering from a beer shortage

Weatherspoon's has announced it is suffering from a beer shortage - Credit: Google Maps

Pub-goers may not be able to purchase certain beers in Wetherspoon's as the chain has announced it is suffering a supply problem. 

The chain has said it is experiencing a shortage of Carling and Coors at its pubs.

JD Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

Mr Gershon, was not able to confirm if any of the company's Suffolk pubs have been affected yet. 

You may also want to watch:

It has not been confirmed as to why there is a shortage but it is understood that it is down to a lack of delivery drivers.

A full list of all the JD Wetherspoon premises in Suffolk is:

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
  2. 2 Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts
  3. 3 Town complete deal for Cook's captain Morsy
  1. 4 Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business
  2. 5 Championship side show interest in Town youngster Baggott
  3. 6 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
  4. 7 Town still keen on Morsy move in final hours of transfer window
  5. 8 The transfer window is shut - so are Town better, and who will play?
  6. 9 Demolition Man's cull, 19 signings and sagas galore - how the most hectic transfer window in Ipswich Town history played out
  7. 10 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot

The Cricketers - Ipswich 

The Willow Tree - Stowmarket

Grover and Allen - Sudbury 

The Corn Exchange - Bury St Edmunds 

The Drabbet Smock - Haverhill 

The Golden Lion - Newmarket 

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14

Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan return of Bersant Celina

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on Celina loan deal

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon