Suffolk Wetherspoon's could be hit by beer shortage
Pub-goers may not be able to purchase certain beers in Wetherspoon's as the chain has announced it is suffering a supply problem.
The chain has said it is experiencing a shortage of Carling and Coors at its pubs.
JD Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.
“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”
Mr Gershon, was not able to confirm if any of the company's Suffolk pubs have been affected yet.
It has not been confirmed as to why there is a shortage but it is understood that it is down to a lack of delivery drivers.
A full list of all the JD Wetherspoon premises in Suffolk is:
The Cricketers - Ipswich
The Willow Tree - Stowmarket
Grover and Allen - Sudbury
The Corn Exchange - Bury St Edmunds
The Drabbet Smock - Haverhill
The Golden Lion - Newmarket