Why are people in Suffolk struggling to get their EVRi delivery?

A number of Suffolk residents have complained about delays in EVRi deliveries - Credit: Archant

A courier for a national delivery service has spoken of the issues drivers are facing as residents across Suffolk complain of missing parcels and significant delays.

The EVRi driver, who asked to remain anonymous, told this newspaper: "Thousands of people haven't had deliveries for two or three weeks.

"Hundreds of parcels are just sitting in a warehouse.

"There aren't enough drivers.

"They've hired contractors to help in the past but they're refusing to do that.

"My superiors have told me there isn't a budget for it but they've published record profits throughout the last couple of years.

"They're trying to hire new people but they're saddling them with backlogs from weeks and months ago. It's overwhelming.

"I like my job and I care about my customers. But I'm so frustrated."

EVRi, formerly known as Hermes, delivers for a range of clients including Asos, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis.

Explaining the delivery process, the courier said parcels go from a national hub to a warehouse in Suffolk.

Drivers will then receive packages from a lorry which will be scanned, loaded and delivered to homes.

"Couriers that go on holiday don't have people covering their deliveries," said the courier.

"It's simply a lack of management planning."

Last month, more than 25 EVRi parcels bound for the Woodbridge area were found dumped in a hedge off a public footpath in Barham.

Last month, a number of EVRi parcels were found dumped in a hedge off a public footpath in Barham - Credit: Andrew East

Speaking on this incident, the courier said: "To me, that sounds like it was somebody's first day, they got overwhelmed and decided to just leave them.

In a statement, EVRi said: "We successfully deliver between two and three million parcels every day and delays are rare.

"We have experienced challenges recruiting for a small number of courier rounds in the area which has caused some delays – we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

"Drivers from neighbouring counties will be working through the delayed parcels this week."