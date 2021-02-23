News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
When can I go back to the office?

Angus Williams

Published: 1:51 PM February 23, 2021    Updated: 2:21 PM February 23, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid out his plans to ease lockdown, including when schools will reopen, but no date has been given for offices to reopen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid out his plans to ease lockdown, including when schools will reopen, but no date has been given for offices to reopen.

Despite setting out its roadmap for the lifting of lockdown restrictions the government has not confirmed when workers should go back to the office.

Boris Johnson laid out his four step plan to ease lockdown restrictions, including reopening schools, pubs and shops, as well as giving the greenlight to foreign holidays — but bosses and staff alike are still waiting for a definitive date to ditch working from home.

Instead, the government said another review must be carried out before it can ease the guidance.

Currently people are required to stay at home by law — although leaving to go to work if people cannot do their jobs from home, is allowed.

In the first step of lockdown easing this legal requirement to stay home will be removed, but restrictions — such as pubs and shops remaining closed — will stay in place.

Throughout the first three steps of lockdown easing the government is still asking people to work from home. 

Ahead of the fourth step — which will take place on June 21 at the earliest — a review into social distancing will be carried out.

As part of this review health bosses will examine the use of face masks and requirements to work from home.

Commenting on the government's plan to lift restrictions Louise Plant, senior associate at East Anglian law firm Prettys, said: “During lockdown, many businesses have adapted to a new way of working, with employees taking their laptops home to work remotely.

“This has brought its own challenges, especially with parents having to juggle work with childcare and home-schooling.

“While the government’s roadmap out of lockdown gives businesses a guide to how to reopen, the way some business operate may have changed forever.

“Businesses will need to explore how the new way of working would affect insurance and GDPR in the future as well as how best to support their staff in the months ahead.”

