Publicans Beverley Cooper and Chris Nilsson celebrate the opening of a new community café with Pub is The Hub regional adviser Terry Stork - Credit: Matthew Usher

Pub landlords have launched a new community café following on from the success of their takeaway service.

Chris Nilsson and Beverley Cooper of the White Horse at Corton, near Lowestoft, decided to help elderly and vulnerable residents by delivery essential supplies and collecting prescriptions during lockdown and spotted a need for a community café and takeaway food service.

The launch of their takeaway was a roaring success, they said, and they have now renovated an area of the pub to create a community café. The venture has been supported by a Community Services Fund grant from the not-for-profits Pub is The Hub organisation which helps pubs to diversify and provide essential services.

The new café features a range of coffees and teas, sandwiches, sausage rolls, along with cakes, brownies and cookies from local baker Sam Butcher.

Mr Nilsson said they had been "overwhelmed" by the support from customers since reopening the pub's outside area in April

"The community café will provide a lifeline to many in the area who have been finding the lockdown a challenge," he said.

Pub is The Hub regional adviser Terry Stork said publicans Bev and Chris "really stepped in" help local residents when the lockdowns hit.

"The community café will offer those living locally the chance to meet and socialise following a time when many of them have been isolated due to lockdown."

The pub also has a village store which was opened in 2019 thanks to support from Pub is The Hub which had helped residents to buy essentials.















