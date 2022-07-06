Why strong relationships are the key to business success

Promotion

Relationships are extremely important to the way Cory Brothers does business. Good relationships throughout the whole company helps drive success – with customers, suppliers and colleagues. Making time and investing resource into building good connections can attract new business and retain existing customers. Strong, long-term business relationships help people see value, feel valued and, ideally, achieve objectives.

For nearly two centuries, Cory Brothers has adapted to keep pace with an ever-changing world. Relationships have always proved to be vital for ensuring success and, essentially, for continuity. It’s not always easy; we’re all different and have varied views. However, at work, we all come together to reach our business goals.

Just like personal relationships, business relationships take time to develop, but the importance cannot be understated. Business account ownership is still important to all four divisions of Cory Brothers; that’s why we provide each account with a direct contact (account manager) for clear understanding and relationship-building. In some cases, we appoint a team too.

Peter Wilson, group managing director of Cory Brothers - Credit: Mike Bowden

When new colleagues join the team, our network of offices makes extra efforts to help them settle in and feel valued, informed and part of the team. It’s the same with potential customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. The better the experience, the better chance of success for both parties. Long-term relationships reflect maintained effort, trust and goodwill; they provide you and your business with greater confidence too.

In this period of rapid technological advancement, it’s important to maintain pace with our IT provision but to ensure we are still easily contactable by relevant preferences – phone and email still being the two key channels.

Meeting our customers face to face is still important, and likewise our suppliers. How they, in turn, interact with us is just as important. Do they like or appreciate our marketing, our commercial strategy, and the way we do business? We believe the answer is mostly yes as we have many long-term relationships that work.

Basildon branch manager Alexis Vancostenobel, pictured on his wedding day with best man Peter Wilson and other Cory Brothers colleagues - Credit: Mike Bowden



In the face of adversity, the pandemic forced us to progress with tech platforms that we always used but only in a limited capacity. Now, improved video conferencing is here to stay and we’re all experts with Zoom and Microsoft Teams. For relationships, these have been a lifeline, and more so, allowed us to develop more relationships worldwide.

Two of our most trusted and collaborative supplier partners are based overseas, and we only met one of them last week for the first time in 12 months.

No matter the platform, the business relationships must have continued investment. The additional plus points are that you connect with likeminded people that can also become your personal friends – from the MD to the executive assistant to our haulage partners and so many more. Even the MD gets invited to colleagues’ and customer friends’ weddings – and the marketing manager too, if he brings his camera kit of course!

Cory Brothers will continue to adapt and find new ways to build, maintain and invest in relationships that work for both sides – and that ideally last a long time.

