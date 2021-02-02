Published: 10:26 AM February 2, 2021

Harry Crush, director of Willoughby Green in Otley, which has seen orders soar during lockdown - Credit: Florence Irvine

A company specialising in creating outdoor work and living spaces has seen orders soar through lockdown.

Willoughy Green, which is based at Otley, near Ipswich, is due to start work on an outdoor commercial space for Great Blakenham logistics firm Magnus Group. It will be building an overhanging decking area at its 50ft pond for the firm’s employees to enjoy.

A pergola at the Greyhound pub in Ipswich made by Willoughby Green - Credit: John Searle

The small family-run company — which specialises in carpentry and landscaping projects and employs three people — is headed up by manager Harry Crush, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the trade.

The business’s recent projects have included creating a timber pergola and five bespoke heated dining pods at the Greyhound pub in Henley Road, Ipswich. Everything was custom-built, including dining tables designed by the English Workshop Company.

Heated dining pods at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich's Henley Road, which were made by Willoughby Green - Credit: John Searle

“We already have several projects lined up for 2021 and are excited to see what it holds for us,” said Mr Crush.

As well as a rise in demand for commercial work, residential jobs are also on the increase and the company is taking orders from householders looking to transform their outdoor garden areas into offices, gyms and outdoor-living spaces.

With home working rising dramatically during the coronavirus lockdown,the business is taking on bespoke, commissioned projects including designing and building garden offices and outside studios across East Anglia.

It has also been busy carrying out landscaping work for residential and commercial clients across the south east of England.

“In these demanding times, we have been able to draw on over 25 years of design and landscaping construction experience, which has allowed us to provide our clients with the complete landscaping package, tailored to fit their requirements,” said Mr Crush.

“This comprehensive approach from the initial concept design through to completion of the construction phase means that we are always on hand to ensure our clients needs are met. We already have several projects lined up for 2021 and are excited to see what it holds for us.”

Collectively, the team has more than 60 years’ experience working across the UK and France, working to bespoke designs.

