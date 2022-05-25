Promotion

Investing in the right design and the right quality of materials is key to providing a building that is futureproofed and has longevity - Credit: Matt Smith Architectural Photography

Craig Western and Philip Branton at Wincer Kievenaar Architects talk to Sue Wilcock about how they are ensuring value is at the forefront when delivering a building within a budget, without prejudicing design and creativity.

Although the traditional role of an architect still holds true, for Hadleigh-based architectural practice Wincer Kievenaar, the most rewarding projects are when they work alongside the client to help manage the construction process.

Yet in these challenging times of price increases, materials and labour shortages, how can the role the architect plays ensure that value is delivered within the current climate of ever-tightening financial constraints?

Phil Branton, director at Wincer Kievenaar, explains: “When designing and then going onto oversee the project delivery, at the forefront of our mind is always to deliver a building that is the best quality, and which intrinsically fits with the needs and requirements of the client.

“Fundamentally though, with any project it is imperative that the topic of budget and cost is understood at the outset. And with the turbulence in the construction market at the moment, when advising on what it all might cost, if the client then takes their time in deciding to go ahead, then that original figure can change significantly in an upward trajectory.

“So, in this market we see our role as providing the level of scrutiny needed to evaluate the best value, not the best budget. We don’t want to design a building that can’t get off the paper and out of the ground because it is too expensive, but we do want to make sure that quality is considered and that we use the right type of materials in the right areas of the building.”

Fellow director Craig Western agrees with Phil. “It’s not about delivering basic space but delivering quality, and we need to provide solutions and options that the client can work with. For instance, rather than spending several thousand pounds on the kitchen, which can be renewed and updated as trends change, we work with the client to invest their budget on aspects of the building that count and can’t be changed easily, such as the thermal envelope and external brickwork.

“Spending money in the right place is key. If you invest in the right design and the right quality of materials, then the building is more likely to be futureproofed and have longevity.

“Architects are misconstrued and can be thought of as being arrogant and over-bearing, but it’s more about our passion for delivering something of a suitable quality that fits the client’s brief and vision.

“Our reputation is everything and we want to appeal to any client, whether they are a developer, or a home owner. We are flexible to a degree, but we will hold firm on our design if we need to. It’s about a sense of place; designing a building that is not only right for its use and sensitive to its setting, but is somewhere you can enjoy the building and appreciate it. It also has to be the right layout and take full advantage of its natural environment. An architect’s eye will give you that good design and attention to detail that can add that all important kerbside appeal to your building.”

Phil continues: “International events such as the pandemic, Brexit and the war in Ukraine have combined to form a ‘perfect storm’ of price rises, materials and labour shortages. As a result, what you get for your money is reducing. Therefore, it’s more important than ever for the client – whoever they may be – to put the right team in place, so they can get the best design and specification that will bring them the greatest value for their budget.

“Also, making this extra investment at the early stages in a good team that works collaboratively and communicates well, and which comprises the whole supply chain, pays dividends during the construction phase and at project completion. Their combined knowledge and experience bring with it an understanding of high-cost areas, therefore reducing the financial risk by ensuring problems are identified sooner rather than later.

“There is no doubt that times are tricky at the moment. However, as an industry we’ve been through these turbulent times before and we are confident that, working together, the construction community has the resilience, experience, knowledge and ability, to find the solutions that will steer us through.”