Energy giant meets public ahead of construction work on major wind farm

Sarah Chambers

Published: 4:50 PM June 27, 2022
Offshore wind projects off the East Anglian coastline which are up and running, being built or which are planned

4C Offshore's map showing offshore wind projects off the East Anglian coast which are either up and running or planned - Credit: 4C Offshore

A renewable energy giant is set to hold two open days ahead of starting work on a new wind farm 69km off the coast at Lowestoft.

East Anglia THREE is the third wind farm of its kind to be built by ScottishPower Renewables with work due to begin in July.

Drop-in sessions are being held at Playford Village Hall on Tuesday (June 28), near Ipswich, and Waldringfield Village Hall, near Woodbridge, on Wednesday (June 29) to give people a chance to meet the project management team and discuss the activity expected during the construction phase.

Scottish power - EAONESun Haze - June 2020

ScottishPower Renewables is due to start work in July 2022 on the construction of East Anglia THREE wind farm - Credit: CHPV

The three wind farms - known as the East Anglia Hub - will contribute a "significant" portion of the government’s target of up to 50GW of operating offshore wind capacity by 2030, says ScottishPower Renewables

Consent for East Anglia THREE was given in 2017.

Joanna Young, stakeholder manager for the projects said: “It’s really important for us to engage with local people and communities during every stage of our projects, so they have a chance to ask questions and provide us with any feedback on our plans.

“We’ll continue to hold further events as the construction programme moves forward and we hope as many people as possible come along.”

The public information days are at Playford Village Hall on Tuesday, June 28, from 11am to 5pm and Waldringfield Village Hall, on Wednesday, June 29, from 1pm to 7.30pm

