Vintage clothing business started in shed recording 'thousands of sales'

Published: 11:53 AM December 23, 2020

Two Essex entrepreneurs who started a vintage clothing business in a shed during lockdown are now recording thousands of sales.

Joe Welsh and Ryan Sanderson started OneOff vintage in a shed in Ryan's back garden in Witham during the first lockdown.

The pair started the online shop and app to sell sustainable vintage clothes and are now recording "thousands of sales".

Joe Welsh said: "Thanks to a boom in e-commerce and a growing demand for sustainable vintage clothing, we’ve seen thousands of people choose second hand over new and it’s incredible.

“We’ve had a really positive response to the idea of buying second hand clothes and people love that they can get their one off items from their favourite brands while also making an environmentally friendly choice."

Unlike many other parts of the retail sector which are contracting, the online second-hand clothes market was forecast to grow by 69% between 2019 and 2021.



