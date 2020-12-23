Vintage clothing business started in shed recording 'thousands of sales'
- Credit: OneOff Vintage
Two Essex entrepreneurs who started a vintage clothing business in a shed during lockdown are now recording thousands of sales.
Joe Welsh and Ryan Sanderson started OneOff vintage in a shed in Ryan's back garden in Witham during the first lockdown.
The pair started the online shop and app to sell sustainable vintage clothes and are now recording "thousands of sales".
Joe Welsh said: "Thanks to a boom in e-commerce and a growing demand for sustainable vintage clothing, we’ve seen thousands of people choose second hand over new and it’s incredible.
“We’ve had a really positive response to the idea of buying second hand clothes and people love that they can get their one off items from their favourite brands while also making an environmentally friendly choice."
You may also want to watch:
Unlike many other parts of the retail sector which are contracting, the online second-hand clothes market was forecast to grow by 69% between 2019 and 2021.
Most Read
- 1 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
- 2 Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding
- 3 Ipswich's Ancient House needs a new use - not just a new retail tenant
- 4 How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?
- 5 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
- 6 'Severe flooding' and crash forces emergency A143 closure
- 7 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
- 8 'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights
- 9 Drone images show dramatic scale of flooding at Suffolk river
- 10 Busy Suffolk road closed as fire service called to crash