Former Ipswich Town star Simon Milton helps launch the Women's Tour 2022

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 5:56 PM May 20, 2022
The riders prepare to head off for the launch of the Women's Tour at Bildeston Crown

The riders prepare to head off for the launch of the Women's Tour at Bildeston Crown - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Ipswich Town star Simon Milton was among the riders taking part in the media launch for the Women’s Tour cycle race 2022. 

The midfielder was among a 30-strong group who took to the road on Friday morning despite rainy weather, starting from the Bildeston Crown for the 18-mile ride to the Angel Hotel, in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds. 

The riders set off from the Bildeston Crown for the Women's Tour launch

The riders set off from the Bildeston Crown for the Women's Tour launch - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Launch of the Women's Tour 2022 setting off from the Bildeston Crown. L-R John Reader, Warwick Dunne

Launch of the Women's Tour 2022 setting off from the Bildeston Crown. L-R John Reader, Warwick Dunnett, James Robbins and Simon Milton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy-Brown

Two professional cyclists also joined the group - Katie Scott and Beth Morrow, from the CAMS Basso team. 

On Monday, June 6, 100 of the world’s best riders will be setting off from Colchester Sports Park heading to the Angel Hotel in Bury for stage one of the six-stage tour, which is due to finish in Oxford city centre on June 11. 

Pro riders Katie Scott (left) and Beth Morrow at the Women's Tour launch. 

Pro riders Katie Scott (left) and Beth Morrow at the Women's Tour launch. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Last year, the race was won by Dutch rider Demi Vollering. 

Friday’s ride followed a route that took in Chelsworth, Brent Eleigh, Lavenham, Cocksfield and Bradfield St Clare. 

Race director Andy Hawes at the launch of the Women's Tour 2022. 

Race director Andy Hawes at the launch of the Women's Tour 2022. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN


Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News
A14 Suffolk News

