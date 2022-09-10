News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Popular Suffolk bookshop to be re-launched this weekend

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 8:00 AM September 10, 2022
Susie Keepin will be re-launching the Woodbridge Emporium as Woodbridge Books this weekend

Susie Keepin will be re-launching the Woodbridge Emporium as Woodbridge Books this weekend - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A popular Suffolk bookshop is set to be relaunched this weekend under a new name. 

Susie Keepin took over the running of the then Woodbridge Emporium in Thoroughfare in June after previous owner Jules Button found she could not run both the book shop and the loose-leaf tea side of the business. 

The new look store will be opening on Saturday with a new name, Woodbridge Books and new features, including a children’s book room with toadstool seats and wildlife murals, as well as drawings of animals on the walls and ceiling by a local artist. 

The range of children’s books has also been expanded, while local authors have popped in for book signings. 

A new logo has been created featuring an owl named Woody, along with stickers, bookmarks, cloth bags and mugs. 

A cuddly toy with the Woody logo has been created which will visit schools for storytelling sessions.

Woodbridge News
Suffolk
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Southwold Denes beach was recognised by The Sunday Times

Suffolk Live News

Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The opening date for The Swan in Worlingworth has been announced

Opening date announced for much-loved Suffolk pub after years of closure

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Trowel and Hammer Inn, Cotton

Much-loved village pub to stand closed after landlords move on

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon