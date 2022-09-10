Popular Suffolk bookshop to be re-launched this weekend

Susie Keepin will be re-launching the Woodbridge Emporium as Woodbridge Books this weekend - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A popular Suffolk bookshop is set to be relaunched this weekend under a new name.

Susie Keepin took over the running of the then Woodbridge Emporium in Thoroughfare in June after previous owner Jules Button found she could not run both the book shop and the loose-leaf tea side of the business.

The new look store will be opening on Saturday with a new name, Woodbridge Books and new features, including a children’s book room with toadstool seats and wildlife murals, as well as drawings of animals on the walls and ceiling by a local artist.

The range of children’s books has also been expanded, while local authors have popped in for book signings.

A new logo has been created featuring an owl named Woody, along with stickers, bookmarks, cloth bags and mugs.

A cuddly toy with the Woody logo has been created which will visit schools for storytelling sessions.