'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge is set to close later this month - Credit: Archant

The owner of a much-loved family bakery in Woodbridge has spoken of his sadness after revealing it will close down at the end of this month.

The Cake Shop Bakery in Thoroughfare will close on November 27 after 75 years in current owner David Wright's family. Seven years ago it was named Britain's best bakery, while Mr Wright was named Britain's best baker in the industry Oscars in 2017.

Explaining the reason behind the closure, Mr Wright said: "It is just a sign of the times really.

"It is sort of a death by a thousand cuts because things have become increasingly difficult for all business and I don't think this is a particularly special case and my gut feeling is that it probably won't be the last closure we see over the next year or so.

"We got to a stage where the efforts and sacrifices that were required to keep it running just was not worth it at the end of the day, especially with a family business as well the amount of hours you end up putting in is above and beyond what you would do if you were working for somebody else."

Mr Wright said that although his business was able to stay open during the lockdown it was run at a loss.

Owner of The Cake Shop Bakery, David Wright - Credit: Archant

"We stayed open all throughout lockdown and provided a service for customers throughout that period including a home delivery service and in the end it has all caught up with the business," he added.

"It is sad because it is a really well established business and for my dad especially who grew up with it as it was my grandparents who started it.

"It has always been there for us and it is part of our identity and part of our history which is sad."

Mr Wright now hopes that the closure of his business will allow someone else to bring an exciting opportunity for someone else to bring to the town.

Mr Wright hopes that people will continue to back and shop at local shops to help them recover from the past 18 months.

"The message I would give to people though is if there are smaller, local business, especially food businesses that you like use them as much as you can because we are not the only ones who are struggling," he said.